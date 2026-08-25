Impiricus Launches QPharma® Integration to Power Real-Time Compliant HCP Sampling

New York, USA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impiricus, the first AI-powered HCP Engagement Engine, today announced an integration with QPharma, a leader in PDMA-compliant pharmaceutical sampling and healthcare compliance services. The partnership expands the Impiricus ecosystem, connecting real-time physician engagement with trusted healthcare infrastructure and direct-to-provider sampling solutions.

QPharma’s Titanium platform and PDMA-compliant sampling infrastructure are now integrated into Impiricus Ascend, the company’s agentic commercialization platform. Together, they enable seamless sample requests and fulfillment within real-time conversations across the largest network of more than 1 million opted-in healthcare providers, delivered through each physician’s preferred communication channels.

For the first time ever, eligible healthcare professionals (HCPs) can request samples from pharmaceutical manufacturers directly within active conversations in SMS, chatbots, intelligent media, and other real-time channels without leaving the workflow. This eliminates disconnected follow-up processes, manual coordination with field teams, and fulfillment delays.

“As a specialist physician, the best technology is the kind I hardly notice. If I can access what I need without leaving my workflow or adding another administrative task, that’s time and attention I can give back to my patients,” said Dr. Iqra Aftab, Rheumatologist.

When an HCP expresses interest during an interaction powered by Impiricus Ascend, QPharma technology instantly validates eligibility, enforces PDMA and state compliance requirements, and securely orchestrates fulfillment in real time. The result transforms pharmaceutical sampling from a delayed operational process into immediate access and patient impact.

Early pilot results demonstrated strong demand for real-time, workflow-embedded sampling access. Within hours of launch, hundreds of physicians across geographies and time zones requested samples through the experience, including significant engagement during overnight and non-traditional working hours. The response underscored the importance of giving physicians access to critical resources on their own time, at the moment of patient need, whether it’s at the point of care, between patients, or during “blue jeans” moments.

“Physicians should be able to access critical resources for patients the moment we need them, without navigating fragmented systems or delayed follow-up,” said Dr. Osama Hashmi, Dermatologist and CEO of Impiricus. “This partnership with QPharma extends our ability to transform physician engagement into immediate action directly within the clinical workflow. By embedding compliant sampling into physician conversations, our pharmaceutical partners can create experiences that are standardized, compliant, and frictionless across in-office, virtual, and hybrid care environments.”

For healthcare professionals, the experience is faster, simpler, and fully embedded within existing workflows. Requests can be initiated immediately at the moment of interest, reducing administrative burden while maintaining confidence in compliance and fulfillment integrity. The model is particularly valuable for specialty therapies, virtual-first care environments, and hybrid engagement models where speed, consistency, and compliant access are increasingly critical.

“Modern healthcare engagement requires compliant infrastructure that can operate seamlessly across increasingly digital and distributed care environments,” said Jitesh Rohatgi, Chief Technology Officer at QPharma. “Together with Impiricus, we are helping life sciences organizations support healthcare professionals and patients with faster, more connected access to samples while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and operational integrity.”

The announcement reflects Impiricus’s broader strategy to build a connected ecosystem of trusted healthcare infrastructure partners capable of transforming physician engagement into real-time action across the healthcare journey.

For more information, visit https://www.impiricus.com/.

About Impiricus

Impiricus is the first Agentic Commercialization Platform for healthcare. Founded by a practicing physician and a senior pharmaceutical executive, Impiricus is transforming how life sciences companies support physicians while accelerating patient access to life-saving treatments. Powered by the largest opted-in network of healthcare providers, our agentic AI platform delivers the right clinical resources, support, and connections exactly when and where physicians need them. Recognized by Deloitte as the #1 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2025 Technology Fast 500, Impiricus provides the agentic AI infrastructure that transforms healthcare commercialization from information delivery to real-time clinical action.

To partner: https://impiricus.com/

About QPharma

Founded in 1994, QPharma is a trusted leader in life sciences compliance, fulfillment, and healthcare professional (HCP) engagement solutions. What began 30+ years ago as a small validation consultancy focused on compliance has evolved into a technology‑driven partner supporting pharmaceutical manufacturers across the full lifecycle of sample management and HCP engagement. Today, QPharma combines deep regulatory expertise with innovative, cloud‑based technology to help companies simplify operations, strengthen compliance, and improve access to therapy at critical moments of care. Through QPharma’s Titanium platform and integrated services, QPharma enables compliant, efficient, and forward‑looking solutions that meet the evolving demands of the pharmaceutical industry.

Learn more: www.QPharmacorp.com



