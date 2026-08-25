TechDigital Labs Announces Integrated Marketing and Technology Service Model.

SIALKOT, Pakistan, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechDigital Labs has announced an integrated service model that brings together search engine optimisation, social media marketing, web development, branding, content support and custom technology services within a coordinated operating structure.

As a full service digital marketing agency, TechDigital Labs provides businesses with access to marketing, design and development services through individual projects or combined service arrangements. The model is intended to support organisations that require several digital functions to work together within a defined project structure.

The company also operates as an internet marketing agency, providing services related to search visibility, website content, social media management and digital campaign coordination. Its SEO work includes website audits, on-page optimisation, technical SEO, content optimisation and support for improving the structure and accessibility of website content.





TechDigital Labs provides web development services for corporate websites, e-commerce platforms, content management systems and custom web applications. Development projects may include front-end and back-end development, API integration, performance optimisation, testing and ongoing technical maintenance.

Under the updated structure, TechDigital Labs will continue operating as a full service digital marketing agency while maintaining development and software capabilities for projects requiring technical implementation. Businesses can use individual services or combine marketing, design, web development and software requirements within a broader project scope.

“Businesses increasingly manage their websites, search presence, social media and digital systems as connected parts of their operations,” said Majid Saleem, Founder and CEO of TechDigital Labs. “The service model is designed to provide a coordinated framework for projects that involve both marketing and technical requirements.”





As an internet marketing agency, the company also supports content planning, search optimisation and social media activity alongside website and application development. Project requirements are assessed individually, with the scope determined according to the organisation’s marketing, design and technical needs.

About TechDigital Labs

TechDigital Labs is a technology and digital services company providing search engine optimisation, social media marketing, web development, custom software development, mobile application development, UI and UX design, branding and related services. The company works with startups, small and medium-sized businesses and established organisations across multiple markets. Its projects include business websites, e-commerce platforms, custom web applications, software solutions and online marketing programmes. TechDigital Labs combines marketing, design and development capabilities to support organisations with digital platforms, online visibility, customer communication and technology requirements.

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Website: TechDigitalLabs.com



