Executive Fence & Gate Announces Service Expansion

BYRON CENTER, MI, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYRON CENTER, MI - August 25, 2026 -

New vehicles, installation equipment and a three-partner operating structure support the contractor's broader service presence.

Executive Fence & Gate has announced an expansion of its service presence across Grand Rapids and West Michigan. Founded in January 2026, the Byron Center contractor provides residential, commercial, industrial and institutional fence and gate services supported by new vehicles, installation equipment and defined leadership roles.

The company was formed after Mike Hoffman and Mike Eaton partnered with Tyler Johnson, whose fencing experience and industry relationships provided its field foundation. The partnership brings together direct fencing knowledge, customer development and operational management.

All three serve as managing partners. Johnson's responsibilities include field supervision, estimating and project booking. Hoffman focuses on sales and customer development, while Eaton manages operations and project coordination. Johnson's background includes approximately 20 years of combined experience across fencing, construction and related project work, including previous experience with one of Michigan's largest fencing companies. His experience spans homes, commercial properties, housing developments, schools, athletic facilities, industrial sites, event venues and custom gate systems.

"Fence projects can look straightforward until grade changes, access points, gate placement or active-site scheduling affect the plan," said Johnson, managing partner at Executive Fence & Gate. "Direct field experience helps identify those conditions before installation begins. The company's structure connects accurate estimating with organized field execution and clear communication."

Residential services include wood, vinyl, aluminum and chain-link fencing for privacy, property boundaries, backyard use and pet or child containment. The company also handles fence replacement and custom residential gates.

Commercial and institutional capabilities include perimeter and security fencing, warehouse enclosures, ornamental aluminum and steel systems, utility screening and custom gates. The contractor also works with schools, athletic facilities, developers, event operators and construction teams that require permanent or temporary fencing around active sites.

Project planning begins with a review of the property's intended use, access points, grade, gate locations, material requirements and installation timing. For active commercial, industrial, school and event sites, that process may also account for vehicle routes, pedestrian movement, ongoing operations and coordination with other contractors. Residential planning addresses privacy goals, property boundaries, containment needs and connections to existing structures. Carrying those site details from estimating into scheduling helps crews arrive with a clearer understanding of the installation conditions. This review can also identify where temporary access or phased work may be needed to keep other parts of a property in use.

At launch, the company purchased new vehicles and installation equipment to support projects involving different materials, property conditions and access requirements. The partners also established separate responsibilities for estimating, sales, scheduling, operations and field supervision. This structure provides direct oversight from the initial project review through installation.

"Starting with new vehicles and equipment gave the company an operational foundation from the outset," said Eaton, managing partner at Executive Fence & Gate. "Those resources are supported by defined scheduling, communication and coordination processes. That structure allows the partners to remain directly involved as project activity grows."

The contractor is bonded and insured, is a member of the American Fence Association and is a Stephens Pipe & Steel partner. From its Byron Center location, it serves property owners and project teams throughout Grand Rapids and surrounding West Michigan communities.

More information about the partners, their experience and the company's operating approach is available through its company background.

Executive Fence & Gate is a Byron Center, Michigan-based fence and gate contractor founded in January 2026 by partners Tyler Johnson, Mike Hoffman and Mike Eaton. The company provides residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and temporary fencing services, including custom gates, perimeter fencing, security enclosures and access-control solutions.

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For more information about Executive Fence & Gate, LLC, contact the company here:



Executive Fence & Gate

Michael Hoffman

(866) 999-4283

info@executivefenceandgate.com

1041 16th Ave SW, Byron Center, MI 49315