CivicLabs Launches Global Business Development Platform to Help Built Environment Startups Scale Up and Enter New Markets

Jerusalem, Israel, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CivicLabs, an Israel-based firm specializing in Built Environment innovation, today announced the launch of its Global Business Development Platform, an international initiative designed to help Built Environment startups expand into new markets and secure customers, pilots, and commercial partnerships. The platform is open to startups worldwide that have a proven product and are ready to grow beyond their home market.





The Built Environment - spanning construction, infrastructure, real estate, utilities, and municipal technologies - is a sector where commercial success depends heavily on local relationships, regulatory familiarity, and industry credibility. Startups that perform well domestically often struggle to replicate that traction abroad, where they lack the networks and market knowledge required to reach the right decision-makers.

CivicLabs' Global Business Development Platform addresses this challenge directly. Rather than requiring startups to build a business development function from the ground up in every new territory, the platform connects them with vetted local partners who already operate within the target market's Built Environment ecosystem.

Local Expertise, Global Reach

Through its network of trusted local partners, CivicLabs gives participating startups access to professionals who understand the local language and business culture, hold deep expertise in the Built Environment, and maintain established relationships with the relevant companies and decision-makers in each market.

These partners bring hands-on experience in business development and in working with startups. They are equipped to represent a startup locally, build qualified commercial opportunities, and support the full commercial journey - from initial introductions through pilot projects, first customers, and long-term commercial partnerships.

Beyond business development, CivicLabs also supports startups with the practical infrastructure required to establish a presence in a new market. This can include local company incorporation, business address and local representation, logistics and shipping support, and other operational requirements needed to establish and maintain a local presence. Recognizing the financial constraints many startups face when expanding internationally, CivicLabs provides a cost-efficient alternative to building a local team and infrastructure from scratch, allowing startups to test and develop new markets while keeping their upfront investment and risk under control.

The platform currently supports expansion into markets across the United States, Europe, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Asia, South America, Australia and additional international territories, with the network continuing to grow.

"Built Environment startups don't fail internationally because their technology falls short. They fail because market entry in this industry runs on trust, relationships, and local know-how," said Yogev Katzir, CEO of CivicLabs. "Our platform gives founders an experienced local team on the ground from day one: people who speak the language, know the buyers, and have done this before. Instead of spending years and significant capital building that capability themselves, startups can focus on what they do best while our partners open doors and build a qualified pipeline."

Designed for Startups Ready to Scale

The Global Business Development Platform is intended for Built Environment startups that have moved beyond product development and are actively seeking growth in additional markets. Eligibility is not limited by geography; CivicLabs is accepting applications from qualified startups regardless of their country of origin.

Participants work with CivicLabs to identify the markets that best fit their solution, then engage with local partners who lead outreach, relationship-building, and deal support within those territories. The structure is designed to shorten the path from market entry to first commercial traction while reducing the cost and risk typically associated with international expansion.

"Expanding internationally is one of the most consequential decisions a startup can make, and doing it well requires more than a plane ticket and a pitch deck," Katzir added. "We built this platform so that founders entering a new market are never starting from zero."

Built Environment startups interested in exploring the markets and opportunities available through the platform can contact CivicLabs at contact@civic-labs.com or learn more at www.civic-labs.com.

About CivicLabs

CivicLabs is an Israel-based firm focused on innovation in the Built Environment, working across construction, infrastructure, real estate, utilities, and municipal technologies. Combining deep industry expertise with an extensive global network of local partners, CivicLabs supports Built Environment startups in entering new international markets, building relationships with key industry players, and converting opportunities into pilots, customers, and commercial partnerships.

Website: www.civic-labs.com LinkedIn: https://il.linkedin.com/company/civiclabs-il

Media Contact

Shani Eisenman - VP of Innovation and Investments CivicLabs

Email: contact@civic-labs.com

Website: www.civic-labs.com