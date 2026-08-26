Matt Hodge Music Announces Expansion of Its Online Piano Education Resources for Adult Learners

PITTSBURGH, PA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Hodge Music today announced the expansion of its online piano education resources for adult learners, strengthening its current model through its “Basic to Beautiful” self-paced program, one-on-one virtual piano lessons, and regularly updated educational content on YouTube. The announcement reflects the company’s continued development of multiple online learning options designed to serve adults at different stages of their piano education.

The expansion highlights Matt Hodge Music’s current focus on providing adult learners with several ways to study piano remotely, whether they prefer a structured self-paced program, personalized instruction, or free online tutorials and live educational content.

Matt Hodge In Front Of A Piano Painting

“I built Matt Hodge Music around a simple idea: adults should be able to learn piano in a way that respects where they are in life and helps them make music they genuinely enjoy,” said Matt Hodge, founder of Matt Hodge Music. “With this expansion of our online education resources, we are continuing to create clear and flexible pathways for adults to develop their skills and make music in ways that fit their individual goals.”

At the center of the company’s expanded education model is its flagship “Basic to Beautiful” program, a self-paced online piano course that includes more than 100 video lessons, over 25 hours of instruction, and more than 250 songs, along with access to a private community. The program is designed to introduce piano fundamentals and progressively guide learners toward playing complete songs with musical expression.

“The ‘Basic to Beautiful’ philosophy reflects the way I think about music education,” Hodge said. “Students do not need to begin by becoming experts in theory before they can experience the joy of making music. They can start with the basics and develop their skills while playing real music.”

As part of the company’s broader online education offerings, Matt Hodge Music is also continuing to provide one-on-one virtual piano lessons for adults seeking more individualized instruction. The private format allows instruction to be tailored around an individual learner’s goals, preferred songs, and pace of study.

The expanded focus also includes the company’s ongoing development of educational content through its YouTube channel, @matthodgemusic. The channel features weekly piano tutorials and public piano live streams, offering adult learners another way to access instructional content and engage with piano education online.

“Our goal is to give adult learners options,” Hodge said. “Some people want a clear, self-paced curriculum, while others benefit from individualized guidance or enjoy learning through free tutorials and live sessions. By continuing to develop each of these formats, we can support adults in finding an approach that works for them.”

The company’s approach centers on adult learners who may be beginning piano for the first time or returning to the instrument after years away. The newly emphasized multi-format education model is intended to provide greater flexibility for learners with different musical interests, experience levels, and personal schedules.

Hodge brings professional experience from concert performance, recording, music education and composition to the business. He holds three music degrees and has taught thousands of adults. His professional work has included university teaching, international competition judging, music book authorship and composing or scoring music for film, television, video games, commercials, podcasts and theatre.

“My experience as a performer, composer and professor has shaped how I approach teaching,” Hodge said. “Adults bring their own musical interests, experiences and goals to the piano, so instruction should leave room for those individual differences.”

The expansion announcement reinforces Matt Hodge Music’s commitment to applying that professional background to a digital education model focused specifically on adult learners. The company’s online offerings are designed for adults who want to begin studying piano, return to the instrument, or continue developing their musical skills without following a traditional in-person learning format.

With the continued development of its self-paced curriculum, private virtual lessons and YouTube educational content, Matt Hodge Music is expanding access to its current learning resources for students across the United States and internationally.

“This announcement is about continuing to grow the ways we serve adult learners,” Hodge said. “Whether someone wants to learn independently, work directly with a teacher or explore piano through online tutorials, we want to provide resources that help make their musical goals more approachable.”

Adults interested in learning more about Matt Hodge Music and its online piano education offerings can visit the company’s website.

About Matt Hodge Music

Matt Hodge Music is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based online music education business founded by Matt Hodge, an award-winning pianist, composer, author and music professor. The company provides online piano education for adults through the “Basic to Beautiful” self-paced program, private virtual piano lessons, and educational content on YouTube. Its teaching philosophy focuses on helping adult learners develop foundational piano skills and progress toward expressive playing.





Media Contact

Company Name: Matt Hodge Music

Contact Person: Matt Hodge

Email: matthodgemusic@gmail.com

Country: United States

Website: https://www.matthodgemusic.com/