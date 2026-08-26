Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Solutions for AI Infrastructure and Physical AI at PCIM Asia 2026

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company will showcase its latest semiconductor and passive technologies at PCIM Asia 2026. In Hall 16, Booth C12, visitors are invited to explore Vishay's products and reference designs tailored to the rapidly evolving demands of AI infrastructure and physical AI applications.

At PCIM Asia, Vishay will highlight reference designs and products spanning the complete AI power architecture, from grid-level power infrastructure to board-level system power delivery. Featured exhibits will include solid-state transformers (SST), AC/DC power supply units (PSUs), high voltage DC (HVDC), DC/DC power conversion, battery backup units (BBUs), capacitor backup units (CBUs), hot-swap systems, software-defined vehicles (SDV), and humanoid robot motor control. Additional highlights will include automotive power modules for next-generation vehicle platforms.

For AI grid infrastructure, an SST reference design will feature components for input, DC blocking, output, and voltage balancing stages, including compact metallized polypropylene DC-Link film capacitors rated at 11 µF and 1800 V; high reliability power electronic capacitors up to 310 µF and 2000 V; four-terminal snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors with high ripple current and long life; non-inductive power resistors with working voltages up to 5000 V; and SiC MOSFET power modules in the EMIPAK 2B package. AC/DC PSU solutions will comprise Gen 5 E series MOSFETs for PFC and LLC stages; TrenchFET® Gen V power MOSFETs for synchronous rectification and OR-ing applications; low profile rectifiers; low forward voltage bridge rectifiers; glass passivated rectifiers with high forward surge capability; SiC Schottky diodes optimized for high speed hard switching for clamp protection; and Power Metal Strip® resistors for high power, low resistance current sensing. HVDC power conversion exhibits will highlight solutions for PFC, bootstrap, filtering, and precharge functions. Featured products will include Gen 4 SiC Schottky diodes with virtually no recovery tail, low switching losses, and a guaranteed minimum creepage distance of 3.2 mm; DC-Link film capacitors operating up to +125 °C with high ripple current capability and high humidity robustness; and PTC thermistors for inrush current limiting with energy absorption up to 300 J.

Board-level power conversion exhibits will consist of low profile PowerPAK® SO-8DC MOSFET solutions that deliver high temperature operation up to +175 °C and combine low on-resistance with low gate and output charge for efficient switching, together with thick film chip resistors for gate-drive applications offering excellent pulse-load capability, enhanced power ratings, and double-sided printed resistor elements. BBU and CBU exhibits will feature edge-wound inductors with current capability up to 260 A and 350 V DC coil to core isolation; IHDV power inductors rated up to 150 A with 1500 V DC coil to core isolation; IHLP® power inductors with current ratings up to 100 A; and output filter capacitors. Hot-swap systems will showcase power resistors for precharge and discharge applications rated up to 150 W with pulse absorption up to 75 J/0.1 s.

SDV exhibits will focus on POL converter, protection, and current sensing. Featured products will include AEC-Q100 qualified, integrated smart power stages with continuous current up to 50 A and peak current up to 80 A in the thermally enhanced PowerPAK MLP 5 x 6 package; polymer tantalum capacitors qualified to AEC-Q200 with ultra low ESR and 85 °C / 85 % RH rated voltage capability; Automotive Grade TVS devices with 7 kW surge protection and a flat clamping voltage; Ethernet ESD protection diodes compliant with OPEN Alliance specifications; 4-terminal current sense resistors with extremely low resistance values; and thermally enhanced MOSFETs for reverse protection. Humanoid robot motor control exhibits will demonstrate switching, gate-drive circuitry, and current sensing using MOSFETs in PowerPAK SO-8 and TOLL packages, 4-terminal shunt resistors with high power to 8 W, and an Automotive Grade inductor with a 200 V operating voltage rating. Automotive power module exhibits for EV / HEV charging stations and 48 V micromobility systems will feature SiC MOSFET / Si MOSFET power modules combining high blocking voltage, low on-resistance, high speed switching, and low capacitance, as well as half-bridge inverter modules integrating current and temperature sensing with an electrically isolated, exposed DBC substrate.

Addition reference designs being featured at PCIM Asia 2026 will include:

Active discharge circuits with wirewound safety resistors and MOSFET drivers for 400 V / 800 V DC-Link capacitors

An intelligent battery shunt built on WSBE Power Metal Strip ® resistors, with low TCR and a CAN FD interface for 400 V / 800 V systems

resistors, with low TCR and a CAN FD interface for 400 V / 800 V systems A 48 V, 100 A resettable eFuse with adjustable current limiting and DC-Link capacitor pre-charge

A single-stage, single-phase 480 µH EMI filter featuring a common mode choke and replaceable X and Y capacitors

An active backup solution for 3.3 V systems featuring EDLC capacitors with charging and discharging currents up to 2.5 A

PCIM Asia 2026 will take place Aug. 26-28 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in Shenzhen, China. More information on the event is available at https://pcimasia-shenzhen.cn.messefrankfurt.com/shenzhen/en.html.

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Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Power Metal Strip and IHLP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. PowerPAK and TrenchFET are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to The DNA of tech® image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com