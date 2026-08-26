AUX Officially Becomes Global Partner of Manchester City

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 20, AUX, which is ranked No.3 by Cumulative Sales Volume of Household Split Type Air Conditioners Globally, officially announced a global partnership with Premier League club Manchester City. The signing ceremony was recently held in Hong Kong, China.





In the upcoming 2026-2028 seasons, AUX will accompany Manchester City on the pitch, serving as both the "Global Official Partner of Manchester City Football Club" and the "Official Air Conditioning Partner of Manchester City Football Club."

As a top-tier club in the Premier League and global football, Manchester City boasts world-class stars such as Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Rayan Cherki, with 1 billion fans worldwide and 230 million social media followers. It is the first team in the Premier League's history to win a fourth consecutive title (2020-2024) and has secured eight Premier League trophies. Renowned not only for its pursuit of excellence on the pitch but also for its scientific training, data-driven operations, and global commercial strategy, Manchester City's brand value and influence rank among the top of the football clubs in the world.

Peter Laundy, Senior Vice President of Partnerships for City Football Group, extended a warm welcome to AUX on its joining the Manchester City family, stating: "We firmly believe that this will be a strong and impactful partnership that will attract significant industry attention. Two leading brands and innovative forces from different fields have joined forces to jointly create the future. We look forward to the upcoming new season and many to come in partnership with AUX. "

The reason why this cooperation has been able to advance rapidly and reach a deep consensus is inseparable from the high alignment of the two sides' brand concepts — Manchester City's competitive spirit of Aim for the Highest and continuous breakthroughs on the football field precisely echoes the corporate essence of AUX, which has dedicated more than 30 years to the development of air-conditioning technologies and kept making innovative breakthroughs.





Lemon Lv, President of AUX Home Appliances Group, stated: "This signing with Manchester City is far more than a cross-industry cooperation; it represents two brands committed to excellence moving forward together. Manchester City's competitive spirit of striving for progress and continuous breakthroughs highly aligns with AUX's founding philosophy /original mission. " For over three decades, AUX has been deeply engaged in the air conditioning industry, and has now grown into a global enterprise with operations spanning more than 160 countries and regions. AUX has ranked No. 3 globally in cumulative sales volume of household split air conditioners for seven consecutive years from 2018 to 2024, while leading the global AI air conditioner market in sales volume for two consecutive years from 2024 to 2025.

This collaboration will span multiple dimensions, including event coverage, content co-creation, fan engagement, and localized operations in regional markets. Leveraging Manchester City's global influence and fan base, the partnership will deeply connect the passion of football with comfortable air experiences, allowing more consumers to experience the smart, comfortable, and high-quality lifestyle that AUX delivers, both during matches and in daily life.

Looking to the future, AUX will keep making breakthroughs in independent core technologies, expand its brand influence with Manchester City’s world-class sports IP, upgrade its global localized service standards, and use football as a bridge to connect with users worldwide. By integrating leading smart technology and quality living concepts into diverse experiences both on and off the pitch, AUX will further amplify its global presence and fully strive to become the global leader in smart air conditioning.





In September, AUX will partner with Manchester City at IFA in Germany, where it will showcase the latest innovations in China's smart air-conditioning technology to the global technology community and consumers worldwide.

Media Contact

Company: AUX

Contact Person: Li jing hong

Email: auxshenji@auxgroup.com

Website: https://www.auxgroup.com/contact.html

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