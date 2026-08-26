Testie Health Launches Nationwide to Make STI Testing Simpler, Faster, and Less Stigmatized

New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testie Health, a consumer health company focused on making routine STI testing easier and less stigmatized, launches nationwide with a direct-to-lab testing model designed for people who want a simpler way to stay on top of their intimate health. Customers can select a testing panel online, choose a nearby laboratory, and go directly to the lab for sample collection without scheduling a doctor’s appointment first.

Testie Website

Testie launched nationwide in spring 2026 with a mission to make STI testing feel like a normal part of modern intimate wellness rather than something people seek only after a health scare. The platform is designed around convenience, privacy, and a shame-free approach to routine testing.

STI Testing Designed for Modern Dating and Relationships

STI testing remains an important part of preventive intimate wellness particularly because many infections can occur without noticeable symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that about one in five people in the United States had an STI on any given day in 2018. In 2024, more than 2.2 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported in the United States.

For Testie, these numbers underscore the importance of making testing easier to incorporate into regular healthcare routines.

“STI testing should not have to feel like a punishment, a confession, or something you only think about after a scare,” said Thea Rose, Founder and CEO of Testie Health. “People date differently, have different kinds of relationships, and make different choices about their intimate choices. We built Testie to make routine testing fit more naturally into modern life—with less friction and less shame.”

A Direct-to-Lab Model Without the Extra Steps

Testie offers customers three doctor-picked STI testing options, ranging from a basic panel covering common curable STIs to more comprehensive options that include blood-borne infections and Mycoplasma genitalium (Mgen) testing.

After purchasing a panel online, customers can select from more than 2,500 laboratory testing locations across the United States through established laboratory networks, including Labcorp nationwide and BioReference in New York and New Jersey. Customers then visit their selected laboratory for sample collection.

Unlike mail-in testing services, Testie does not require customers to wait for a testing kit to arrive at home. The model also removes the need for an initial doctor’s appointment solely to obtain testing, creating a more direct path from selecting a test to completing laboratory screening.

Results are delivered through a secure patient portal. Most results are available within approximately 48 hours of sample collection, although certain tests, including Mgen, may require additional processing time.

Support When Results Require Follow-Up

Testie is designed to provide support beyond the testing process. If a customer receives a positive STI result, a consultation with a licensed provider is included. When medically appropriate, prescriptions may be issued as part of the follow-up process.

This approach gives customers a straightforward way to move from testing to appropriate medical support without making the process unnecessarily complicated.

Making Routine STI Screening More Normal

At the center of Testie’s approach is the idea that STI testing can be routine rather than reactive. The company describes its brand as inclusive and shame-free, with services designed for people with new, multiple, or casual partners as well as anyone who wants to incorporate regular STI screening into their healthcare routine.

The company’s positioning is also informed by its founder’s experience building communities around open conversations about intimacy and relationships. Rose is a repeat entrepreneur and host of Seggs Talk Radio, a podcast intimate encounters and relationships with more than 170,000 followers and nearly 500,000 downloads. The podcast has developed an audience that includes people in polyamorous, kink, and intimacy-positive communities, providing Testie with an established connection to consumers interested in modern intimate wellness.

“People should be able to take care of their intimate health without feeling judged for how they live, date, or have relationships,” Rose said. “Our goal is to make testing feel as ordinary as other forms of preventive healthcare.”

Building a Consumer Brand for Intimate Health

Since launching nationwide, Testie has begun serving customers across the United States and is generating thousands of website visits each week. Testie and its founder-led social channels have also generated millions of organic social media views, helping introduce the direct-to-lab model to consumers seeking a more accessible approach to STI screening.

As awareness of routine intimate healthcare continues to grow, Testie aims to establish STI testing as an ordinary part of personal wellness. By combining established laboratory networks, online purchasing, secure results delivery, and licensed provider support, the company is building a consumer-focused platform around a traditionally clinical experience.

To learn more about Testie Health and its nationwide STI testing options, visit https://testiehealth.com.





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About Testie Health

Testie Health is a consumer health company making routine STI testing faster, simpler, and less stigmatized. Launched nationwide in spring 2026, Testie provides access to more than 2,500 laboratory testing locations through established networks, allowing customers to purchase doctor-picked STI panels online and visit a nearby laboratory for sample collection without a preliminary doctor’s appointment or mail-in kit. Results are delivered through a secure patient portal, with licensed provider support available for positive results when appropriate. Testie is committed to making intimate health care more accessible, inclusive, and aligned with how people date and build relationships today.





Media Contact

Company Name: Testie Health

Contact Person: Thea Rose

Email: hello@testiehealth.com

Phone: 646-847-8372

Country: United States

Website:https://testiehealth.com