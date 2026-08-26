Technip Energies selected by L&T for a significant engineering services contract for ADNOC Offshore in the UAE

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a significant1 contract by Larsen & Toubro Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) to provide detailed engineering services for a major ADNOC Offshore project in the United Arab Emirates.

The project, recently awarded by ADNOC Offshore to a consortium led by LTEH, covers the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of new offshore facilities, together with modifications and upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Under the contract, which strengthens Technip Energies’ position in high-end engineering services, the company will draw on its strong local engineering capabilities and extensive experience with complex, large-scale offshore projects in the Middle East.

The award also builds on the long-standing collaboration between Technip Energies and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) across a broad range of upstream, downstream and energy infrastructure projects worldwide.

Loïc Chapuis, President Project Delivery and Services at Technip Energies, commented: “We are pleased to have been selected by L&T to support this major offshore development for ADNOC Offshore. This award reflects the trust placed in our engineering excellence and our proven track record in delivering complex offshore projects. Together with L&T, we look forward to contributing to ADNOC’s strategic objectives and the UAE’s energy ambitions.”

1 A “significant” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €50 million and €250 million of revenue. This award was recorded in Q3 2026 in the Technology, Products & Services segment.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

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