Half-year results 2026: strong first half results - on track for another record year

 | Source: DEME Group NV DEME Group NV

Highlights 

  • Strong first-half performance
    • Group turnover of 2.2 billion euros, up 2% from 2.1 billion euros a year ago
    • EBITDA strong at 466 million euros, representing a margin of 21.6%
    • Net profit up by 20% to 215 million euros, compared to 179 million euros in the prior-year period
  • Order book at 7.1 billion euros providing healthy visibility for future activity
  • Management now expects 2026 turnover to slightly exceed the 2025 level and EBITDA margin to stay in line with 2025
  • Strategic fleet expansion on track: Both new jack-up transport & installation vessels, Norse Wind and Norse Energi, started operations in the first half of 2026, and DEME ordered a new large trailing suction hopper dredger to further strengthen its dredging fleet

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Tags

half year results

Attachments

P2026 DEME 1H26 results ENG
GlobeNewswire

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