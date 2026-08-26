StopOverpaying.org Surpasses 2 Million Users, Marking Major Milestone for Car Insurance Comparison Platform

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StopOverpaying.org, a free online platform that helps drivers compare car insurance rates across multiple providers, today announced that it has surpassed 2 million users. The milestone reflects growing demand among American drivers for faster, more transparent ways to shop for auto insurance without providing a phone number or sitting through a sales call.

The company's growth comes as auto insurance premiums continue to climb nationally, pushing more drivers to look for alternatives to renewing with their current insurer by default. StopOverpaying.org lets visitors enter basic information once and compare options from a range of insurers.

"Reaching 2 million users tells us that drivers are tired of overpaying simply because shopping around felt like too much work," said a StopOverpaying.org spokesperson. "Our goal from day one has been to make comparing insurance rates something that takes minutes, not hours, and this milestone shows that approach is resonating."

Unlike many comparison sites that hand user information off to a network of agents, StopOverpaying.org was built so that comparing rates doesn't lead to a flood of spam calls and texts afterward. That design choice, the company says, has been a significant factor in its growth, as drivers increasingly avoid tools that turn a simple rate check into weeks of unwanted follow-up.

Industry data continues to support the case for comparison shopping. National analyses have shown that drivers who don't compare rates can overpay by well over $2,000 a year for the same coverage, while those who switch insurers after shopping around save hundreds of dollars annually on average. StopOverpaying.org says its user growth mirrors a broader shift in consumer behavior, with more drivers treating an annual rate check as standard financial upkeep rather than an occasional afterthought.

The company said it plans to continue expanding its network of insurance partners and improving the speed of its comparison tool as it works toward serving an even larger share of American drivers.

Media Contact:

Ben F.

ben@stopoverpaying.org

Harrisburg, PA 17112

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