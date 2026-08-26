























Company Announcement No 46/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37











AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com











26 August 2026

Dear Sirs

Financial calendar

In 2026 and 2027 the Group’s preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:

– Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2026

5 November 2026

– Announcement of the 2026 financial statements

3 March 2027

– Annual General Meeting 2027

18 March 2027

– Interim Report – Q1 2027

28 April 2027

– Interim Report – First Half 2027

25 August 2027

– Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2027

3 November 2027

The preliminary announcements of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.00am on the dates listed above. The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at al-sydbank.dk and al-sydbank.com immediately following their release.

Annual General Meeting 18 March 2027

Business to be transacted at the Bank’s AGM must have been received by the Bank in writing no later than on 3 February 2027. Any dividend will be available in shareholders’ return accounts on Tuesday 23 March 2027.

Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

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