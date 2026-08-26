4basebio and Genezen Enter into Strategic Collaboration to Advance Synthetic, Cell-Free DNA Platforms for Next-Generation Viral Vector Manufacturing

Commercial collaboration combines 4basebio’s synthetic DNA technology with Genezen’s viral vector development and manufacturing expertise to support gene therapy programs from early development through clinical and commercial manufacturing.

CAMBRIDGE, UK and INDIANAPOLIS, IN – 26 August 2026 – 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a specialist in enzymatically-produced, cell-free DNA for new genetic medicines, and Genezen, a best-in-class viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced an expanded, non-exclusive collaboration providing drug developers access to 4basebio’s Research Use Only, High-Quality, and GMP-grade hpDNA® development and clinical programs.

Through the collaboration, Genezen will offer access to 4basebio’s synthetic DNA developed specifically for viral vector applications, creating a more streamlined path for cell and gene therapy developers to advance programs toward the clinic.

4basebio’s enzymatic, cell-free DNA manufacturing process eliminates bacterial backbone sequences and antibiotic resistance genes from the DNA starting material. In AAV production, 4basebio’s hpDNA template has demonstrated comparable titers to plasmid DNA while requiring approximately 30% less DNA mass and transfection reagent, reducing material requirements and associated costs while supporting process efficiency and scalability.

The cell-free manufacturing approach can also significantly shorten DNA production timelines compared with traditional plasmid manufacturing, helping developers to move more efficiently from sequence to viral vector production and toward the clinic.

Christine Wolosin, Chief Commercial Officer at 4basebio, added: “This partnership reflects our commitment to pairing our proprietary DNA technology with partners who share our dedication to safety, quality, and reliability. Genezen's leadership in viral vector manufacturing, combined with the growing demand we're seeing from drug developers for our DNA molecules, speaks to where this industry is heading where synthetic DNA is becoming a critical enabler of genetic medicine. 4basebio is focused on giving drug developers a manufacturing platform upon which they can confidently build their clinical programs.”

Susan D’Costa, Chief Technical and Commercial Officer at Genezen, added: “As the cell and gene therapy field continues to mature, developers need manufacturing solutions that not only address today’s challenges, but are designed with the needs of later-stage development in mind. 4basebio’s approach to synthetic DNA represents an exciting advancement in the tools available to viral vector developers. By combining innovative technologies with deep process and manufacturing expertise, we have an opportunity to help developers build more efficient, scalable manufacturing strategies from the outset—and keep the focus where it belongs: advancing therapies for patients.”



For further enquiries, please contact:



4basebio PLC Liz Robinson +44 (0)1223 967943



Genezen

Meg Bor PR@genezen.com





About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com.

About Genezen

Genezen is a best-in-class gene therapy CDMO with over 12 years of experience and state-of-the-art viral vector manufacturing facilities. From concept to commercial scale, Genezen partners with innovators to deliver life-saving gene and cell therapies worldwide. Learn more at genezen.com or follow Genezen on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.