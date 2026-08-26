DGrid AI launches DGAI token across major trading platforms





HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DGrid AI has launched its native DGAI token, marking the next phase in the development of its decentralized AI infrastructure network. The token is now available across multiple trading platforms, including OKX Boost, Kraken, Bitget, Gate, KuCoin, MEXC and PancakeSwap, with trading beginning at 8:00 UTC on August 24. In its first 24 hours of trading, DGAI recorded more than $100 million in spot volume across centralized exchanges, with a further $23 million traded on DEXs.

The launch follows DGrid’s development of an AI infrastructure stack designed to provide developers and users with unified access to AI models, on-chain quality verification and an open marketplace for AI services. As of H1 2026, DGrid says its products had served more than 15,000 paying users, generated $23 million in verified revenue and attracted more than 500,000 participants to its AI Arena model evaluation platform.

“The community response to our TGE exceeded our internal projections, and much of that participation came from users who were already paying customers before any token existed. We expect DGrid to surpass $300 million in annual revenue and 200,000 paying users in 2026 — driven by hardware-bundled memberships, expanded exchange access, and Marketplace supply growth. Decentralized AI infrastructure doesn't have to choose between crypto-native economics and real commercial traction.” — Alex, CEO, DGrid AI

DGAI goes live across multiple trading platforms

The DGAI token has a total supply of 1 billion tokens and serves as the native utility token for the DGrid ecosystem. Its functions include staking, payments for AI inference and network services, ecosystem rewards and governance.

At TGE, 15% of the total supply is scheduled to unlock through airdrop and liquidity allocations, while team and investor allocations remain locked for 12 months.

The initial trading rollout includes OKX Boost, Kraken, Bitget, Gate, KuCoin, MEXC and PancakeSwap. KuCoin has confirmed DGAI/USDT spot trading from 08:00 UTC on August 24, while Bitget has announced the same trading start time for its DGAI/USDT market. MEXC is also opening DGAI/USDT trading on August 24 and is running a 40,000 USDT Airdrop+ campaign around the listing.



Day one: DGAI trading passes $100 million

In its first 24 hours, DGAI recorded more than $100 million in spot trading volume across centralized exchanges. A further $23 million traded on PancakeSwap v3.

The initial circulating float was distributed to users through airdrop campaigns on Gate and Bitget, with more than 5 million DGAI — 0.5% of total supply — released at an initial price of $0.10. DGAI made a strong start in secondary trading, reaching US$0.7443 by the end of its first trading day — a return of 639.59% on the initial price. The campaigns brought more than 5,000 newly registered users to the two exchanges. Those tokens, valued at approximately $3.5 million at current prices, turned over substantially in holders’ hands during first-day trading, with the community maintaining a net buying posture.

Perpetual futures markets for DGAI are now live on Gate, MEXC and BingX.

Away from the token markets, DGrid’s membership business has continued to grow through the listing period. Sales of the company’s $1,580 membership reached 150 units on August 25, representing approximately 237,000 USDT in revenue for the day. DGrid expects to add more than 10,000 members over the coming month, equivalent to roughly $15.8 million in monthly revenue at current pricing, against the more than $23 million in revenue the company has recorded since January 2026, ahead of the TGE.

Building an open AI infrastructure layer

DGrid AI is designed around three core components: an AI Gateway providing unified access to more than 200 models, a Proof of Quality (PoQ) mechanism for evaluating model and node performance, and an open Model Marketplace where providers can list models and receive revenue through on-chain settlement.

The AI Gateway provides an OpenAI-compatible API through which developers can access multiple models using a single API key. The system is designed to route requests according to factors such as task requirements, cost and latency, while providing load balancing and failover across available providers.

DGrid's Proof of Quality mechanism uses periodic blind tests to evaluate factors including output quality, latency, stability and format compliance. Results contribute to on-chain reputation scores and can influence the distribution of DGAI incentives to participating nodes.

The Model Marketplace is intended to allow model providers and participants with available compute resources to list services, set their own pricing and receive revenue directly through smart-contract settlement.

From AI products to decentralized infrastructure

DGrid's existing ecosystem includes its AI Gateway, Model Marketplace and AI Arena, where users evaluate AI model outputs. More than 500,000 users have participated in AI Arena, generating human preference data that DGrid says contributes to routing optimization and quality evaluation.

The network also includes DClaw, a platform for one-click AI agent deployment with on-chain identity based on BNB Chain's ERC-8004 Agent Identity standard.

With the launch of DGAI, DGrid is moving from a centralized AI service model toward a protocol structure in which users, node operators, model providers and developers can participate in the network's economic layer.

The token is intended to connect those participants through a cycle of AI service consumption, node provision, quality verification and rewards, with governance mechanisms giving DGAI holders a role in decisions around fees, supported models, Proof of Quality rules and ecosystem programs.

About DGrid AI

DGrid AI is building a decentralized AI infrastructure network designed to provide open, verifiable access to AI models and AI agents. Its ecosystem combines a unified AI Gateway, Proof of Quality verification, an open Model Marketplace, AI Arena and DClaw to connect AI users, model providers, developers and infrastructure operators.

Website: https://dgrid.ai/

Media contact

Alex Ding

Co-founder & CEO

a@dgrid.ai

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