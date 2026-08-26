Airwheel Unveils Luxury Robot Suitcase, a 20 Inch Rideable Electric Cabin Ai Wheel Hand Luggage for Modern Travelers

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airwheel has unveiled its latest SE3SXD Luxury Suitcase, bringing a new generation of embodied AI technology into the travel experience. Airwheel Advances Embodied AI in Travel with SE3SXD Luxury Cabin Suitcase, a New Generation AI Suitcase Designed as an Intelligent Mobility Companion.

As artificial intelligence moves beyond screens and into the physical world, Airwheel is bringing embodied intelligence to one of the most familiar products in everyday travel: the suitcase.





With more than 600 patents accumulated globally, Airwheel has spent years developing technologies that integrate electric mobility, intelligent control, connected devices and industrial design into personal transportation products. Its latest flagship, the Airwheel SE3SXD Luxury Suitcase, takes this approach further by combining automated mechanical movement, intelligent interaction and premium travel design in a single 20-inch AI Suitcase.

Rather than treating luggage as a passive container, Airwheel is exploring a new role for the suitcase—as an intelligent mobility companion capable of sensing, responding, transforming and moving with its user.

Bringing Embodied Intelligence Into Everyday Travel

The development of generative AI and AI agents has accelerated the transition from digital intelligence to physical intelligence. While software-based AI can understand information and respond to commands, embodied AI brings intelligence into physical systems that can interact with the real world.

Airwheel sees intelligent luggage as a natural extension of this evolution.

The SE3SXD combines the functions of a Smart Suitcase, Electric Suitcase, Scooter Suitcase, Cabin Suitcase and Rideable Suitcase, while maintaining the portability and refined appearance expected from premium luggage. Its design philosophy is centered on reducing unnecessary interaction: instead of requiring users to manually assemble or adjust multiple components, the suitcase is designed to transform through a coordinated automated mechanism.





With one press of the activation button, the motorized front wheel automatically deploys while the intelligent riding handle rises and locks into position. The transition from conventional luggage to riding mode can be completed within seconds.

The concept is simple: one touch, ready to ride.

For travelers moving through airports, railway stations, exhibition centers, hotels and other large environments, the system is designed to reduce the physical effort traditionally associated with pulling luggage over long distances.





From "Rideable Luggage" to "Intelligent Suitcase"

Electric mobility has already changed how people move through cities, but Airwheel believes that simply adding a motor to luggage is not enough.

The SE3SXD is designed around a more integrated approach in which mechanical systems, controls and connected software work together.

The suitcase can reach a riding speed of up to 9.9 km/h and features a motorized front-wheel system designed to enhance stability during riding. Its intelligent handle uses a straightforward control layout, with the right control supporting acceleration and the left control supporting braking. Operating both controls simultaneously enables reverse movement.

The goal is to minimize the learning curve and make the transition from traditional luggage to personal mobility intuitive for new users.

Behind the mobility system is a reinforced luggage structure. The suitcase uses an ABS+PC composite body combined with an integrated aviation-aluminum frame structure, providing a balance between durability, structural support and premium design. The SE3SXD supports a maximum load of up to 95 kg, according to Airwheel's specifications.

This combination allows the product to serve two roles without compromising either: a practical travel suitcase when being pulled or stored, and an electric mobility platform when riding is appropriate.

A Smart Suitcase Connected to the Digital Lifestyle

The intelligence of the SE3SXD extends beyond its physical transformation.

Airwheel has developed a dedicated smart app compatible with major mobile operating systems, including iOS, Android and HarmonyOS. Through the app, users can access key operating information such as riding speed, mileage and remaining battery level.

Riding speed can be adjusted within a 0.1–9.9 km/h range, allowing users to adapt the experience to different environments.

The connected platform also provides additional functions, including remote control of the suitcase's mechanical deployment, low-battery notifications, Bluetooth disconnection alerts, cruise control and smart remote operation.

Personalization is also built into the experience. The SE3SXD features customizable ambient lighting with eight colors and nine lighting effects, allowing users to create different visual combinations while giving the suitcase a distinctive technology-oriented identity.

These features reflect Airwheel's broader approach to smart mobility: technology should not simply add functions. It should make the product easier to understand, easier to control and more naturally integrated into everyday life.

Apple Find My Adds Another Layer of Connected Travel

For international travelers, keeping track of luggage can be just as important as moving it.

The SE3SXD supports Apple Find My, enabling users with compatible Apple devices to locate the suitcase through the Find My network. When the suitcase is within a nearby range, users can also activate a sound to help identify its location.

In busy airports, railway stations, hotels and exhibition venues, this connected location capability is designed to provide an additional layer of visibility and reassurance.

The suitcase also features a USB output interface, allowing travelers to charge compatible mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and wireless earbuds while on the move.

Together, these capabilities position the SE3SXD not simply as a piece of luggage, but as a connected travel device that integrates mobility, power and digital management.

Premium Design in a Cabin-Ready Form

Intelligent technology is only part of the experience. For a product designed for frequent travelers, practical luggage requirements remain fundamental.

The SE3SXD adopts a 20-inch Cabin Suitcase format with dimensions of approximately 530 × 360 × 236 mm, providing a compact form designed for applicable cabin-travel scenarios.

The product uses a 73.26Wh removable lithium battery with a modular structure designed to simplify removal when required for security inspection or transportation. A TSA-compatible combination lock further supports international travel scenarios, while the removable battery architecture provides additional flexibility for transportation and maintenance.

The result is a product positioned at the intersection of intelligent mobility and premium luggage—a Luxury Suitcase designed not only around appearance, but also around functionality, connectivity and the changing expectations of modern travelers.

Building a Broader Intelligent Luggage Ecosystem

The SE3SXD represents the flagship level of Airwheel's intelligent mobility portfolio, but it is part of a broader product strategy.

Airwheel's lineup includes models such as the SE3SX Cabin Suitcase, SE3SL+ Airport Suitcase and SE3SL electric suitcase, which combine rideable mobility, smart app connectivity, Apple Find My support and USB charging. The SE3MiniT focuses on lightweight urban and short-distance travel, while the larger SE3T provides additional capacity for travelers carrying more luggage.

For families, Airwheel has also developed the SQ3 and SQ3S children's rideable luggage series, extending intelligent mobility into parent-child travel scenarios.

Each product serves a different use case, but they share the same underlying development philosophy: bringing intelligent technology into real travel environments rather than treating AI as a purely digital concept.

From Luggage to Mobility Companion

The suitcase is undergoing the same transformation as smartphones, cars, and smart homes—evolving from passive gear into an intelligent travel partner. Airwheel’s AI Suitcase goes beyond adding smart features; it reimagines luggage as an active participant in the journey.

The SE3SXD combines automated movement, electric propulsion, smart controls, connectivity, portable power, and premium design in one compact platform. It doesn’t just follow—it interacts, adapts, and connects with the traveler’s digital life.

For Airwheel, this isn’t about smarter luggage—it’s about smarter travel.

About Airwheel

Airwheel specializes in intelligent mobility, with over 600 global patents across electric transport, rideable luggage, and connected travel products. Its growing lineup of AI, Smart, Electric, and Rideable Suitcases aims to make travel more efficient, connected, and effortless.

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Company: Airwheel

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