Miracle Pay Announces Partnership With zerohash to Enable Stablecoin Payments for U.S. Merchants

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle Pay announces a partnership with zerohash to provide U.S. merchants with infrastructure for accepting stablecoin payments.

Miracle Pay, a merchant-facing payments solution, today announced a partnership with zerohash, the leading on-chain infrastructure provider, giving U.S. merchants a seamless way to accept stablecoin payments. The partnership has also been announced on zerohash’s official website , further detailing the companies’ collaboration to bring stablecoin payment capabilities to U.S. merchants.





The integration accelerates a broader shift toward bringing digital assets into everyday commerce. From stablecoin-backed card programs to direct point-of-sale acceptance, onchain money is increasingly blending into familiar payment experiences, allowing consumers and businesses to transact without navigating underlying technical complexity.

Miracle Pay owns the merchant-facing layer, handling onboarding and payment acceptance, so merchants can transact using on-chain money. Behind that familiar front-end experience, zerohash powers the regulated and technical infrastructure underneath, spanning conversion, custody, liquidity, transaction monitoring and settlement. Funds move in near real-time, giving merchants a fast and flexible way to accept stablecoin payments.

“The U.S. market does not need another payment concept. It needs infrastructure that merchants can use with confidence,” said Hakan Törehan, CEO of Metaterra, MiraclePay’s parent company. “By combining Miracle Pay’s merchant access and product experience with zerohash’s regulated technology and settlement capabilities, we are creating an accelerated path from interest to real transaction activity. This is how blockchain becomes useful, as better infrastructure working quietly underneath commerce.”

"Merchants have spent years working within payment rails that weren't built for the speed at which commerce moves today," said Adam Tesan, Chief Revenue Officer at zerohash. "Stablecoins change that, settling near instantly through onchain infrastructure that's fully regulated and built to scale. Partnering with Miracle Pay gives more merchants the speed and flexibility of onchain money, while keeping the experience seamless as payment options continue to expand."

About Miracle Pay

Miracle Pay is a merchant-facing payments platform designed to simplify onboarding, payment acceptance and real-world access to blockchain-based financial infrastructure. Miracle Pay is part of the broader MetaTerra ecosystem.

About zerohash

zerohash is an infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com . Media inquiries can be directed to unsal.koc@miraclepay.nl.

zerohash Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including New York. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc is licensed as a money transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please see our US licenses and disclosures page . NMLS ID #1699379.

Contact Info

Name: zerohash

Email: Send Email

Organization: zerohash

Website: https://zerohash.com/

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