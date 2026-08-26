iFAST Global Bank Rewards Travellers with 1.5% Cashback on up to £2,000 Spending Every Month with Worldwide Scan & Pay

Key facts:

Payment Convenience Across Asia: Worldwide Scan & Pay lets customers make cross-currency QR payments across China and other supported Asian markets directly from the iFAST Global Bank mobile app.

Worldwide Scan & Pay lets customers make cross-currency QR payments across China and other supported Asian markets directly from the iFAST Global Bank mobile app. Enhanced Rewards: Customers can earn 1.5% cashback on up to £2,000 of eligible Worldwide Scan & Pay spending every month, equivalent to up to £30 cashback per month.

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As QR payments become increasingly common across Asia, iFAST Global Bank (“the Bank” or “iFAST GB”) is making it easier for UK travellers to pay abroad with Worldwide Scan & Pay *, while rewarding eligible travel spending with 1.5% cashback.

Asia, particularly China, is seeing growing interest from British travellers. According to Trip.com’s Travel Trends Report for 2026 , travellers from the UK are set to rank among the top ten source markets visiting China in 2026.



For UK travellers accustomed to making payments with a debit or credit card, making everyday purchases in Asia can feel different. QR payments are widely used across the region, and travellers may encounter different QR networks, payment apps and merchant acceptance depending on where they visit.

iFAST Global Bank’s Worldwide Scan & Pay simplifies this experience. Customers can make cross-border payments directly from the iFAST GB mobile app at Alipay+ compatible QR merchants and supported national QR networks. Simply scan the merchant’s QR code and confirm the payment in the app — no physical debit card or separate payment app required.

*Worldwide Scan & Pay is for cross-currency payments only. Availability of QR payments may vary by country and merchant. Please refer to the iFAST GB mobile app > Scan & Pay > View Supported Scan & Pay Countries for the latest availability. T&Cs apply.

Simon Lee, General Manager of Digital Personal Banking at iFAST Global Bank said: “Our customers have a strong appetite for travel. As travel between the UK and Asia continues to grow, we want to make paying abroad simpler and more rewarding. Worldwide Scan & Pay gives our customers an easy way to scan and pay at supported QR merchants while earning cashback on eligible spending.”

Turning Your Travel Spending Into 1.5% Cashback





From 17 August to 30 November 2026, customers can earn 1.5% cashback on all eligible QR payments via the Worldwide Scan & Pay, based on qualifying spending of up to £2,000 each month during the promotion period. Cashback is capped at £30 per customer per month. There is no need to claim the reward separately, cashback will be automatically credited to eligible customers’ accounts.

The promotion is open to all iFAST Global Bank Digital Personal Banking customers with an active account and access to Worldwide Scan & Pay. For full eligibility requirements and exclusions, refer to the Terms and Conditions of the Cashback Program .



About Worldwide Scan & Pay

Designed for customers who travel internationally, Worldwide Scan & Pay makes cross-border QR payments simple from within the iFAST GB mobile app.



Key features include:

Cross-border QR payments: Scan and pay at Alipay+ compatible merchants and supported national QR networks across China and other participating markets.

Scan and pay at Alipay+ compatible merchants and supported national QR networks across China and other participating markets. Multi-currency banking: Payments are linked directly to customers’ Multi-Currency Current Accounts.

Payments are linked directly to customers’ Multi-Currency Current Accounts. No physical card needed: Make eligible payments using the iFAST GB mobile app without taking out a debit card.

Make eligible payments using the iFAST GB mobile app without taking out a debit card. Everyday travel spending: Use Scan & Pay at supported merchants for shopping, dining, transportation and other travel spending.

Use Scan & Pay at supported merchants for shopping, dining, transportation and other travel spending. Simple in-app experience: Scan the merchant’s QR code, review the payment details and confirm the transaction from the app.





About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$36.13 billion as at 30 June 2026. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mainland China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the PRA and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT. iFAST Global Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) where eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 for each customer.

iFAST Global Bank was recently recognised as the “Best Consumer’s Choice - Highly Commended” at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2026. In recognition of its innovative practices in global digital banking services, the Bank was honoured with the "Best Newcomer" award at the British Bank Awards 2025 hosted by the UK’s leading financial review platform Smart Money People.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

Media Contact:

Rachelle Au-Yeung | rachelle.auyeung@ifastgb.com/ ir@ifastfinancial.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0def152d-6fa1-473d-a881-35e84e644876