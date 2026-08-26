iFAST Global Bank Offers 1.5% Cashback on up to £2,000 Spending Every Month with Worldwide Scan & Pay

Key facts:

Enhanced Rewards: Customers can earn 1.5% cashback on up to £2,000 of eligible Worldwide Scan & Pay spending every month, equivalent to up to £30 cashback per month.

Customers can earn 1.5% cashback on up to £2,000 of eligible Worldwide Scan & Pay spending every month, equivalent to up to £30 cashback per month. Cross-Border Convenience: Worldwide Scan & Pay enables customers to make cross-currency QR payments across participating international markets directly through the iFAST Global Bank mobile app.

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFAST Global Bank (“the Bank” or “iFAST GB”) has launched an enhanced rewards campaign with 1.5% cashback on eligible Worldwide Scan & Pay * transactions. The boosted cashback gives customers greater value from their everyday and travel spending, while providing a convenient way to make seamless cross-border QR payments.

Through Worldwide Scan & Pay, iFAST Global Bank’s customers can make payments at Alipay+ compatible QR merchants and supported national QR networks. Simply scan the merchant’s QR code and confirm the payment in the app — no physical debit card or separate payment app required.

Customers can view the applicable exchange rate in real time before confirming their transaction, with no additional transaction fees charged by iFAST Global Bank for using Worldwide Scan & Pay.

*Worldwide Scan & Pay is for cross-currency payments only. Availability of QR payments may vary by country and merchant. Please refer to the iFAST GB mobile app > Scan & Pay > View Supported Scan & Pay Countries for the latest availability. T&Cs apply.

Simon Lee, General Manager of Digital Personal Banking at iFAST Global Bank said: “As the first UK bank to offer cross-border QR payments in partnership with Alipay+, we are responding to the way international lifestyles and payment preferences are evolving. By increasing our cashback, we are giving customers greater value while making cross-border payments more convenient. Looking ahead, we see significant potential to expand Worldwide Scan & Pay into more markets as we work towards making iFAST Global Bank the go-to banking app for globally mobile customers.”

Greater Rewards with 1.5% Cashback





From 17 August to 30 November 2026, customers can earn 1.5% cashback on all eligible QR payments via the Worldwide Scan & Pay, based on qualifying spending of up to £2,000 each month during the promotion period. Cashback is capped at £30 per customer per month. There is no need to claim the reward separately. Cashback will be automatically credited to eligible customers’ accounts.

The promotion is open to all iFAST Global Bank Digital Personal Banking customers with an active account and access to Worldwide Scan & Pay. For full eligibility requirements and exclusions, refer to the Terms and Conditions of the Cashback Program .



About Worldwide Scan & Pay

Designed for customers who travel internationally, Worldwide Scan & Pay makes cross-border QR payments simple from within the iFAST GB mobile app.

Cross-border QR payments: Scan and pay at Alipay+ compatible merchants and supported national QR networks across China and other participating markets.

Scan and pay at Alipay+ compatible merchants and supported national QR networks across China and other participating markets. Multi-currency banking: Payments are linked directly to customers’ Multi-Currency Current Accounts.

Payments are linked directly to customers’ Multi-Currency Current Accounts. No physical card needed: Make eligible payments using the iFAST GB mobile app without taking out a debit card.

Make eligible payments using the iFAST GB mobile app without taking out a debit card. Everyday travel spending: Use Scan & Pay at supported merchants for shopping, dining, transportation and other travel spending.

Use Scan & Pay at supported merchants for shopping, dining, transportation and other travel spending. Simple in-app experience: Scan the merchant’s QR code, review the payment details and confirm the transaction from the app.





About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$36.13 billion as at 30 June 2026. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mainland China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the PRA and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT. iFAST Global Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) where eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 for each customer.

iFAST Global Bank was recently recognised as the “Best Consumer’s Choice - Highly Commended” at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2026. In recognition of its innovative practices in global digital banking services, the Bank was honoured with the "Best Newcomer" award at the British Bank Awards 2025 hosted by the UK’s leading financial review platform Smart Money People.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

Media Contact:

Rachelle Au-Yeung | rachelle.auyeung@ifastgb.com/ ir@ifastfinancial.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a81d952b-c0a2-4bdc-b367-572af6154dad