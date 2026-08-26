Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 26 August 2026

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 10/2026

INTERIM REPORT, H1 2026

The company has today published the Interim Report for H1 2026 (covering the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026). The Interim Report is attached to this company announcement and can be downloaded from the company’s website www.cemat.dk.





Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski

CEO





This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

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