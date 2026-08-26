No. 10/2026 - INTERIM REPORT, H1 2026

 | Source: Cemat A/S Cemat A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                          
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K        

Copenhagen, 26 August 2026
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 10/2026

INTERIM REPORT, H1 2026

The company has today published the Interim Report for H1 2026 (covering the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026). The Interim Report is attached to this company announcement and can be downloaded from the company’s website www.cemat.dk.


Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski
CEO


This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement no. 10 - Interim report H1 2026 Cemat - Interim report H1 2026
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