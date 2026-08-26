Optical Sorter Global Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI-Powered Sorting Systems and Circular Economy Mandates

Boston, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optical sorter market is projected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2024 to $5.4 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to BCC Research's newly published report, Optical Sorter: Global Market. The report attributes this sustained expansion to accelerating automation across recycling, food processing, and mining sectors, underpinned by tightening regulatory mandates and rapidly maturing AI-driven sorting technologies.

Key Findings

• The global optical sorter market is forecast to reach $5.4 billion by 2030, expanding at an 8.8% CAGR through the forecast period, driven primarily by rising demand for high-purity material recovery in plastics recycling and accelerating sensor-based ore preconcentration adoption in the mining industry.

• North America holds the largest regional share at 33.3%, reflecting the region's mature recycling infrastructure, high levels of food processing automation, and strong regulatory pressure to reduce contamination and improve material recovery rates.

• Stringent food safety regulations and rising consumer standards are compelling processors across global supply chains to deploy optical sorters capable of eliminating contaminants and defects at scale — reducing reliance on error-prone manual inspection and improving product consistency across high-volume production environments.

• Government-backed circular economy frameworks and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations are creating durable structural demand, particularly in the EU, where binding packaging waste reduction targets of 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035, and 15% by 2040 are reshaping procurement decisions for sorting equipment. Mandatory recycled content requirements — including Japan's 15% rPET rule effective January 2026 and South Korea's 10% rPET mandate for large beverage manufacturers — are further reinforcing the global policy tailwind.

• Emerging technologies are rapidly redefining sorting precision and operational efficiency, including AI-driven imaging and machine learning for real-time material analysis and predictive maintenance, hyperspectral imaging for textile sorting, near-infrared (NIR) sensors for polymer classification and food quality assessment, X-Ray Transmission (XRT) sensors for density-based internal contaminant detection, and advanced 4K camera systems with high-speed Piezo ejector valves capable of detecting defects as small as 0.1 mm in plastic pellets.

• Key players shaping the competitive landscape include TOMRA Systems ASA, Bühler AG, Key Technology, Sesotec Group, Pellenc ST, Binder+Co AG, Cimbria A/S (Grain & Protein Technologies), Machinex Industries Inc., MEYER Europe s.r.o., and Satake Corp.

Market Drivers

The optical sorter market is being propelled by converging structural forces across environmental regulation, industrial automation, and materials science. In recycling, rising government investment in waste management infrastructure — combined with EPR mandates and binding recycled content requirements — is generating sustained capital deployment in high-performance sorting equipment. The push for circular economy development across major economies is translating directly into procurement activity, with optical sorters positioned as critical enablers of material purity and recovery efficiency.

In parallel, the food processing sector is experiencing intensified regulatory scrutiny and consumer-driven quality expectations, accelerating the replacement of manual sorting with AI-powered optical systems that deliver consistent, high-throughput contamination detection. Rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific — particularly across China, India, and Japan — is expanding both the food processing and waste management addressable markets simultaneously. Cloud-based monitoring platforms and deep learning architectures, exemplified by systems such as Bühler's SORTEX AI700 and TOMRA's FINDER COLOR, are further compressing the performance gap between emerging market adoption and established installations.

Investment Considerations

Investors evaluating the optical sorter market should weigh a robust multi-decade regulatory tailwind against near-term friction points including high initial capital expenditure, technical integration complexity, and uncertain return-on-investment timelines that continue to delay purchasing decisions among smaller processors. Companies best positioned to capture disproportionate value are those combining proprietary AI and sensor capabilities with scalable service and software models — particularly where cloud-based remote monitoring and predictive maintenance create recurring revenue streams. TOMRA Systems ASA and Bühler AG represent established platforms with demonstrated technology leadership, while the broader competitive field presents consolidation opportunities as the market transitions from hardware-led to software-augmented business models.

About the Report

Optical Sorter: Global Market (ENG036A) provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by technology, application, and region, competitive intelligence across leading global vendors, and a detailed forecast through 2030.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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