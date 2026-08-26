Ducommun to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer will participate in the upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 9, 2026. A general presentation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ducommun.com when available, including a copy of any presentation material. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Jefferies to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products, aftermarket and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and space markets and aspires to contribute to the advancement of those industries. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas — Electronic Systems and Structural Systems — to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms and mission-critical military and space programs. For more information, visit Ducommun.com

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665