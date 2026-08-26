Kestra Appoints Curtis Kopf as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Curtis Kopf as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. In this newly created role, Mr. Kopf will lead the patient experience from approval of a patient order through completion of therapy and device return, aligning the people, processes and technology that support providers and their patients throughout the use of the ASSURE® WCD.

“Our mission is to provide innovative, intuitive medical technologies to protect and support at-risk patients. That mission guides both the technology we create and the experience we deliver, helping patients begin therapy with confidence and remain engaged, connected, and protected throughout their care,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Curtis brings the vision and experience to lead that journey end to end, harnessing data and automation to scale patient support, strengthen performance at every stage, and extend the impact of the ASSURE WCD and the broader Cardiac Recovery System platform to more patients.”

Mr. Kopf has extensive experience leading customer experience, digital transformation, and large-scale service operations. Most recently, he served as Group Vice President, Global Customer Experience at Insulet Corporation, where he led a global organization of more than 1,000 employees across digital, customer service, and customer success and helped advance the adoption of artificial intelligence across a large-scale service organization. Previously, he served as Chief Experience Officer and Chief Digital Officer at REI, where he led customer experience, digital, analytics, innovation, and service organizations.

“Every interaction is an opportunity to build confidence, remove friction, and help patients stay connected throughout their cardiac recovery,” said Mr. Kopf. “Kestra has built a powerful combination of differentiated technology and deeply committed patient support. I look forward to working with the team to anticipate patient needs, simplify each step of the journey, and scale that experience while preserving the human connection that matters most.”

The appointment of Mr. Kopf comes as Kestra invests in its commercial capabilities, including multiple artificial intelligence initiatives designed to drive operating leverage across its customer-facing operations. These investments are expected to position Kestra for its next stage of growth by advancing the technology that protects patients and the experience that supports them.