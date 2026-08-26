Statement from the Canadian Global Cities Council on the State of Canada–U.S. Trade

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Global Cities Council supports the federal government's decision to reject a trade agreement that would directly harm Canada's long-term economic interests.

Choosing no deal over a deeply damaging deal required resolve and was the responsible course of action. Accepting an inadequate agreement now would have imposed deeper, long-term costs on Canadians than the immediate pressure of a tariff dispute.

This moment demands national discipline and unity. Canada’s leverage depends on one clear, coordinated position. We do not minimize the impact of these tariffs. Canadian families will face higher costs, businesses will confront disrupted supply chains, and workers will feel the pressure directly.

Canada’s major urban economies will feel this pressure directly. Our cities anchor the manufacturing, logistics, business services and trade networks at the heart of Canada’s nearly US$880-billion annual trading relationship with the United States. Disruption amongst our cities will ripple throughout our nation’s economy.

What matters to Canadian cities now is a united front and a focus on what Canada can control. We must accelerate the removal of remaining internal trade barriers, strengthen trade-enabling infrastructure, diversify export markets, and create the conditions for greater investment, productivity, and growth.

As chambers working directly with businesses across sectors, CGCC members are in constant dialogue with companies and governments. Our members understand the responsibility that comes with that role, and we are ready to do our part. We will continue to bring forward the realities, challenges and opportunities businesses are seeing on the ground, stand with businesses and workers facing immediate impacts, and do our part to advance the reforms needed to strengthen Canada’s competitiveness and economic resilience.

We cannot waver from our long-term objective of a strong and durable trade agreement that serves Canadians from coast to coast to coast. We urge business, civic, and political leaders across the country to publicly and consistently reinforce that objective.

Loren Remillard

Chair, Canadian Global Cities Council

President & CEO, The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce Giles Gherson

Vice-Chair, Canadian Global Cities Council

President & CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade

About the Canadian Global Cities Council: The Canadian Global Cities Council brings together Canada’s eight largest metropolitan chambers of commerce to represent their business communities, whose cities collectively account for more than 60 per cent of Canada’s GDP.