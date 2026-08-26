Sanect Announces Continued Expansion of Live Layer 1 Ecosystem as SNCT Community Sale Remains Open

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Company highlights its live EVM-compatible blockchain, optional privacy technology, and ongoing SNCT community sale as ecosystem development continues.



Sanect today announced the continued expansion of its live Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem, highlighting recent progress since the launch of its EVM-compatible mainnet. The company said developers and users can now access a blockchain environment that combines Ethereum-compatible smart contracts with optional privacy-enabled transactions while the SNCT community token sale continues at $0.05 per token.

Unlike many blockchain projects that remain in development, Sanect stated that its core network infrastructure is already operational. The project's live ecosystem includes EVM compatibility, validator support, staking, governance, blockchain explorer functionality, decentralized exchange capabilities, and cross-chain connectivity designed to support future ecosystem growth.

"Our focus has always been on delivering usable infrastructure rather than asking users to wait for future development," a Sanect spokesperson said. "With our mainnet already live and our ecosystem continuing to expand, we are building a blockchain designed to combine familiar Ethereum development with optional privacy features."

Recent Milestone

As part of its ongoing roadmap, Sanect continues expanding its Layer 1 ecosystem following the successful launch of its mainnet. The company said the network provides developers with support for Solidity smart contracts and widely used Ethereum development tools, allowing projects to build using familiar workflows while benefiting from Sanect's privacy-focused architecture.

Privacy Meets EVM Compatibility

Sanect is designed to combine two capabilities that are not commonly offered together within a single blockchain ecosystem:

Live Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure

Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility

Optional shielded transactions powered by zero-knowledge technology

Solidity smart contract support

MetaMask compatibility

Validator staking and governance

Cross-chain bridge functionality

Decentralized exchange and ecosystem applications

According to the company, users may choose between standard public blockchain transactions and optional privacy-enabled transfers depending on their individual requirements.

Ongoing SNCT Community Sale

Sanect also confirmed that its community sale remains open, with SNCT currently offered at $0.05 per token, according to the project's official sale information. The company encourages prospective participants to independently review all current sale terms, allocations, vesting schedules, and official documentation before participating.

Looking Ahead

Sanect stated that ecosystem development remains an ongoing priority as it continues expanding blockchain infrastructure, developer resources, and cross-chain capabilities. The company believes its combination of live infrastructure, EVM compatibility, and optional privacy functionality positions the network for continued ecosystem growth.

For additional information, including technical documentation and official project updates, visit Sanect's official website.

About Sanect

Sanect is a privacy-focused Layer 1 blockchain that combines Ethereum-compatible smart contract functionality with optional shielded transaction capabilities. Its live ecosystem includes validator staking, governance, decentralized finance infrastructure, and developer tools designed to support blockchain applications while giving users greater flexibility over transaction privacy.



Media Contact

Website: sanect.com

Presale: sale.sanect.com

X: x.com/sanectnetwork

Telegram: t.me/sanectnetwork