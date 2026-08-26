EarthDaily Expands AI-Powered Wildfire Risk Intelligence Across the Western U.S. With North American Insurance Major

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthDaily today announced a commercial agreement with a large North American property and casualty insurance group to deploy its AI-powered wildfire risk intelligence across high-risk markets in the western United States.

The insurer will use EarthDaily’s wildfire risk model to support underwriting, portfolio management and growth planning. The agreement marks a significant step in the adoption of dynamic, satellite-derived wildfire intelligence within operational insurance workflows.

As wildfire risk and insured exposure rise globally, hotter and drier conditions and expanding development in hazard-prone areas are placing more homes, businesses and infrastructure at risk, driving insured losses and making coverage harder to obtain in many communities. The insurance group is taking a data-led approach to participating in exposed markets, selecting EarthDaily for its long-standing fire and forestry expertise, field-tested modeling and scalable Earth observation capabilities.

“Insurers need a more current and precise understanding of how wildfire risk varies across individual properties and entire portfolios,” said Don Osborne, CEO, EarthDaily. “This agreement demonstrates how EarthDaily’s fire and forestry expertise, science-grade Earth observation and AI-powered analysis can support those decisions in one of the world’s most challenging wildfire insurance markets.”

Grounded in Fire and Forestry Expertise

Wildfire risk modeling requires an understanding of how vegetation, fuel condition, moisture, terrain, weather and infrastructure interact to influence ignition and fire behavior. Land-cover misclassification can distort assessments because irrigated agricultural fields, managed vegetation, recently cleared land and dense fire-supporting fuels behave very differently during a fire.

The technology underpinning EarthDaily’s wildfire model was developed through more than a decade of forest measurement, field validation, wildfire analysis and operational use. Following EarthDaily’s acquisition of SkyForest in early 2025 , that foundation was combined with EarthDaily’s Earth observation and advanced analytics capabilities.

EarthDaily’s Fire Likelihood AI Model (FLAIM) combines regular satellite observations, daily weather data and other geospatial information to:

Produce wildfire probability and fuel hazard intelligence at scale, with fuel hazard representing the vegetation component of wildfire risk.

with fuel hazard representing the vegetation component of wildfire risk. Assess directional vulnerability, showing how fire may move across landscapes and into communities.

showing how fire may move across landscapes and into communities. Reflect changes such as vegetation growth, clearing and development, reducing reliance on historical land-cover assumptions that may no longer represent current conditions.



This probability-based approach helps insurers differentiate relative exposure within broadly defined wildfire risk areas, supporting more precise underwriting, portfolio management and risk-reflective pricing. More granular and regularly updated risk intelligence can also help identify lower-risk properties within areas that may otherwise be classified broadly as high risk, giving insurers greater confidence to selectively underwrite and grow in exposed markets. It can also help insurers evaluate conflagration and aggregation risk where concentrations of insured properties could be exposed to the same event.

“Wildfire risk is not static,” said Phil Green, Vice President of Forestry, EarthDaily. “Vegetation, moisture, weather and land conditions can change quickly. By combining satellite-derived observations with fuel and weather data, we provide a more current, probability-based view of wildfire risk. This helps insurers distinguish between properties within exposed areas and base underwriting and portfolio decisions on the conditions shaping risk today.”

As data from the EarthDaily Constellation becomes available, its science-grade, high-resolution observations will provide an additional input for the continued refinement and updating of EarthDaily’s wildfire intelligence products. The intelligence is geographically consistent, regularly updated and structured for direct integration into insurance systems, reducing the preprocessing and custom data engineering required for operational use.

About EarthDaily

EarthDaily is a global Earth intelligence company delivering science-grade, AI-ready data and analytics for broad-area monitoring and change detection. The company’s integrated Earth observation system combines the purpose-built EarthDaily Constellation, advanced data processing, AI foundation models and domain-specific analytics to transform large-scale environmental observations into decision-ready intelligence.

Designed to produce consistent, scientifically calibrated measurements at scale, EarthDaily’s technology helps governments and enterprises detect and understand change, assess evolving risks and act with greater confidence. Its capabilities support critical applications across agriculture, insurance, mining, forestry, environmental monitoring, defence and national security. To learn more, visit earthdaily.com and follow EarthDaily on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily) and X (@EarthDailyA).

Contacts

Tanya Cross

Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications

EarthDaily

tanya.cross@earthdaily.com

Alliance Advisors IR

EarthDailyPR@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/def16dd4-9f30-49b6-91af-2602182fba49