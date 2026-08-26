Parsons Awarded Position on $14B Billion COMET Missile and Space Intelligence Effort

Key Takeaways:

Parsons was awarded a position on the COMET IDIQ contract with a combined ceiling value of more than $14 billion.

The contract supports the Missile and Space Intelligence Center's mission to deliver scientific and technical intelligence and foundational military intelligence analysis.

Parsons will compete for task orders supporting research, development, sustainment, and analytical services that strengthen national security decision-making.





CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a position on the Contract Operations for Missile Evaluation and Testing (COMET) contract supporting the Missile & Space Intelligence Center (MSIC) and its mission partners. Valued at an estimated $14 billion, the multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract will support scientific and technical intelligence, foundational military intelligence, and analytical-enabling services across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise.



"Parsons has a long history of delivering advanced intelligence, mission engineering, and analytical capabilities that help our customers address rapidly evolving threats," said Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. "This award reflects our customers' confidence in our ability to provide innovative solutions that strengthen decision advantage, accelerate mission outcomes, and support critical national security priorities. Through our One Parsons approach, we bring together expertise across intelligence, cyber, missile defense, space, and systems engineering to deliver capabilities at the speed of relevance."



The COMET contract supports MSIC's mission to provide scientific and technical intelligence and foundational military intelligence analysis of foreign weapon systems. These assessments help warfighters, policymakers, weapons developers, homeland security organizations, and Intelligence Community partners better understand foreign capabilities, performance, operations, limitations, and vulnerabilities.



Through COMET, Parsons will compete for task orders supporting the research, development, integration, and sustainment of hardware, systems, and software capabilities, as well as analytical services that enable all-source intelligence analysis and production across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise. The contract's five mission task areas span multiple domains and disciplines and are designed to support the evolving needs of the Department of Defense, and national intelligence efforts.



Parsons has supported the United States’ critical missile, space, and intelligence missions for more than 35 years, providing deep expertise in scientific and technical intelligence, mission systems analysis, advanced modeling and simulation, systems engineering, and threat assessment capabilities. The company's long-standing presence in Huntsville reflects decades of partnership supporting offensive missile and space intelligence programs, including continuous support to major mission analysis efforts at Redstone Arsenal. Parsons further strengthened its intelligence mission portfolio through its acquisition of Altamira Technologies, adding more than 20 years of experience delivering intelligence solutions, advanced analytics, software and systems development, and technical intelligence support across collection, analysis, processing, dissemination, and archiving activities.

Together, these complementary capabilities provide Parsons with a broad intelligence and mission engineering footprint spanning Huntsville and Dayton, enabling the company to deliver mission-focused solutions that support national security, air and space intelligence, missile defense, and emerging threat analysis requirements. The company’s continued investment in its Huntsville operations, including the opening of its Redstone Gateway facility adjacent to Redstone Arsenal, underscores Parsons’ enduring commitment to supporting complex defense and intelligence missions through innovation, collaboration, and customer proximity.

To learn more about Parsons' national security solutions, visit https://www.parsons.com/national-security/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so by law.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us