SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 26 August 2026 at 1.30 pm
SATO Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Balder Finska Otas AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Erik Selin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: SATO Oyj
LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 170737/6/6
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Transaction date: 2026-08-24
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009011688
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2587 Unit price: 20.57 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2587 Volume weighted average price: 20.57 EUR
For more information, please contact:
Leena Rentola, VP, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 592 1665, firstname.lastname@sato.fi
www.sato.fi/en
SATO Corporation
SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,500 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.
SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.
SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en