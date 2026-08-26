EchoYield Announces More Than $130 Million in Total Value Locked Across Its Multi-Chain Staking Ecosystem





IPSWICH, Australia, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company announces a new measurable ecosystem milestone as its multi-chain staking infrastructure expands across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, Avalanche, Optimism, Aptos, Fantom, and Manta

EchoYield today announced that more than $130 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) is now represented across its decentralized finance ecosystem, marking a significant measurable milestone for the company’s multi-chain staking infrastructure.

The announcement highlights the growing scale of EchoYield’s platform as the company continues developing infrastructure that combines multi-chain staking, automated operations, and smart contract-based technology.

More than $130 million in TVL represents the value of digital assets participating through the EchoYield ecosystem. TVL is widely used within decentralized finance as a measurement of assets deposited into a platform or protocol and provides a measurable indicator of ecosystem activity.

EchoYield Expands Multi-Chain Staking Infrastructure

As part of its continued platform development, EchoYield has built infrastructure designed to bring staking opportunities across multiple blockchain ecosystems into a unified environment.

The platform supports multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, Avalanche, Optimism, Aptos, Fantom and Manta.

The multi-chain approach enables participants to access staking opportunities across different blockchain environments rather than being limited to a single network.

The company’s announcement comes as decentralized finance infrastructure continues to develop across an increasingly diverse blockchain landscape, where networks operate with different transaction costs, reward structures, validator dynamics and levels of activity.

Automated Staking Infrastructure

EchoYield is also developing automated mechanisms designed to improve how staking opportunities are managed across supported networks.

The company’s infrastructure incorporates automation for areas including resource allocation, reward management and platform efficiency. Automated systems are designed to respond to changing conditions across different blockchain environments rather than relying entirely on manual staking processes.

Smart contracts form a central component of this infrastructure, supporting functions such as staking deposits, staking positions, reward calculations, withdrawals and on-chain transaction records.

Security Infrastructure Supports Continued Expansion

Alongside the reported TVL milestone, EchoYield continues to incorporate smart contract security practices into its platform infrastructure.

The company states that its approach includes smart contract audits and ongoing security practices covering potential vulnerabilities, logical errors, access-control issues and other weaknesses.

As decentralized protocols evolve and new features are introduced, the company recognizes ongoing monitoring and additional security assessments as important components of its infrastructure.







$130 Million Milestone Marks Growing Ecosystem Scale

The more than $130 million TVL milestone provides a measurable indication of the current scale of the EchoYield ecosystem.

Rather than focusing solely on single-network staking, the company is developing an interconnected platform designed to provide access to multiple blockchain ecosystems through common infrastructure.

EchoYield combines multi-chain connectivity with automated staking mechanisms and smart contract-based operations as it continues expanding its decentralized finance ecosystem.

The company says its broader objective is to provide a unified environment where participants can access diverse staking opportunities while benefiting from automation and blockchain transparency.







About EchoYield

EchoYield is a decentralized finance platform developing multi-chain staking infrastructure, automated staking mechanisms and smart contract-based operations. Its ecosystem is designed to provide access to staking opportunities across multiple blockchain networks while supporting automation, transparency and scalable blockchain infrastructure.

For more information about EchoYield, its supported networks and platform developments, users can visit https://echoyield.io/ .

Contact

Olivia Bennett

support@echoyield.io

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