Glo Fiber Launches Enhanced Fiber-to-the-Home Technology in Circleville, Ohio

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), today announced the completion of network upgrades in Circleville, Ohio, offering higher internet speeds and enhanced performance to over 6,000 homes and businesses. The upgrade transitions Glo Fiber’s network to XGS-PON technology, enabling residential internet speeds of up to 8 Gbps. In addition, Glo Fiber offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice and video services, as well as commercial internet and data solutions with speeds up to 100 Gbps.

Existing customers may continue their current plan or upgrade to higher multi-gig speeds by calling 1-833-WANT-GLO (1-833-926-8456).

“Access to reliable, high-speed connectivity is essential for households, businesses, and economic growth,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Government and Industry Affairs at Shentel. “This upgrade enhances the capabilities of our fiber network and gives Circleville customers access to the fastest internet speeds and a broadband experience designed to support their evolving needs.”

Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Multi-gig, symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 8 Gbps

A full line of business data and voice services with speeds to 100 Gbps

Local customer service and operations teams dedicated to supporting the communities we serve





To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com/en/local/oh for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to more than 475,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The company owns an extensive regional network with more than 19,800 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bdda669-77b6-4ac4-9b9a-026c21317106