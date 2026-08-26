Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid

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TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) today announced that that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted the REIT’s notice to launch a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “Bid”).

Under the Bid, the REIT may repurchase on the open market, at its discretion during the period commencing on August 28, 2026 and ending on the earlier of August 27, 2027 and the completion of purchases under the Bid, up to 1,642,039 trust units, representing approximately 10% of the "public float" (within the meaning of the rules of the TSX), subject to the normal terms and limitations of such bids.

Under TSX rules, the average daily trading volume of the trust units on the TSX during the six months ended July 31, 2026 was approximately 10,113 and, accordingly, daily purchases on the TSX pursuant to the Bid will be limited to 2,528 trust units, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception. The actual number of trust units which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the management of the REIT, subject to applicable laws and the rules of the TSX.

Purchases are expected to be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, or by such other means as may be permitted by the Ontario Securities Commission or other applicable Canadian Securities Administrators, at prevailing market prices. The Bid will be funded using existing cash resources and draws on the REIT’s credit facilities and any trust units repurchased by the REIT under the Bid will be cancelled.

The REIT has also agreed to the form of an automatic share purchase plan (an “ASPP”) with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of trust units under the Bid at times when the REIT would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase trust units due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. The ASPP has been cleared by the TSX and will be entered into in connection with the commencement of the Bid.

As of August 14, 2026, the REIT had 19,402,056 issued and outstanding trust units and a "public float" (within the meaning of the rules of the TSX) of 16,420,392 trust units.

The REIT believes that the purchases will be in the best interests of the REIT and constitute a desirable use of its funds.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws). Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “can”, “could”, “would”, “must”, “estimate”, “target”, “objective”, and other similar expressions, or negative versions thereof, and include statements herein concerning: the REIT’s intention to commence the Bid; the timing, quantity and funding of any purchases of trust units under the Bid; and the expected facilities through which any such purchases may be made. These statements are based on the REIT’s expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in such forward-looking statements. While considered reasonable by management of the REIT as at the date of this news release, any of these expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, or assumptions could be incorrect. Material factors and assumptions used by management of the REIT to develop the forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, the REIT’s current expectations about: vacancy and rental growth rates in MHCs and the continued receipt of rental payments in line with historical collections; demographic trends in areas where the MHCs are located; further MHC acquisitions by the REIT; the applicability of any government regulation concerning MHCs and other residential accommodations; the availability of debt financing and future interest rates, as there is no guarantee that the future Federal Reserve will continue to hold or decrease interest rates; increasing expenditures and fees, in connection with the ownership of MHCs, driven by inflation or tariffs; tax laws; general economic conditions; the recent increased volatility of equity markets in the United States; the availability of capital resources for repurchases of outstanding trust units under the Bid; and acceptance of the Bid by the TSX. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as they are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the REIT’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis or Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as risks associated with: the permissibility under indebtedness of the REIT for repurchases of outstanding trust units under the Bid; the existence of potentially superior uses for the REIT’s cash resources than trust unit repurchases; and a reduction in the size of our "public float" as a result of repurchases made under the Bid. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release (or the date otherwise indicated herein) and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential MHCs primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390