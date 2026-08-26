Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final August 2026 Distribution Rate for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today the final August 2026 distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund.
The following table reflects the final distribution amounts for the month of August. Ex-distribution date is August 27, 2026.
|Open-End Fund
|Ticker
Symbol
|Final distribution
per unit
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution
Frequency
|Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units
|MNU.U
|US $ 0.2939
|08/27/2026
|09/02/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units
|MNY
|$ 0.1857
|08/27/2026
|09/02/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units
|PSA
|$ 0.0866
|08/27/2026
|09/02/2026
|Monthly
|Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units
|PSU.U
|US $ 0.2805
|08/27/2026
|09/02/2026
|Monthly
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@earnscliffe.ca
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.