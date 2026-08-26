Sling TV Teams Up with Nine College Football Standouts to Help Fans Watch Football on Their Terms This Season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sling TV, the most flexible live streaming service, today announced a new nationwide name, image, and likeness (NIL) campaign, teaming up with nine standout college football players to help fans “Watch Football on YOUR Terms” throughout the 2026 season.

Athletes who are defining their own paths on the field will help share Sling’s commitment to giving fans the ultimate flexibility to watch sports from wherever they are. With flexible 1-day, 3-day, and 7-day pass subscriptions, affordable monthly packages, and even a season-long plan, Sling makes it easier for fans to catch the college football matchups they want, without overpaying or navigating a complicated web of streaming apps.

The NIL campaign is Sling’s largest ever, featuring Heisman contenders, proven leaders, emerging talent and a standout sibling duo. The list includes:

Darian Mensah, Quarterback at the University of Miami

Quarterback at the University of Miami LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback at the University of South Carolina

Quarterback at the University of South Carolina Kevin Jennings, Quarterback at SMU

Quarterback at SMU Beau Pribula, Quarterback at the University of Virginia

Quarterback at the University of Virginia Bear Bachmeier , Quarterback at Brigham Young University

, Quarterback at Brigham Young University Kenny Minchey, Quarterback at the University of Kentucky

Quarterback at the University of Kentucky Faizon Brandon, Quarterback at the University of Tennessee

Quarterback at the University of Tennessee Peyton Bowen, Safety at the University of Oklahoma

Safety at the University of Oklahoma Eli Bowen, Cornerback at the University of Oklahoma



“College football fans know exactly what games and players they want to watch, and watching shouldn’t feel complicated or costly,” said Seth Van Sickel, SVP, Video and Streaming Services. “Our athlete partners show what it means to approach the game on their own terms. With this campaign, we’re letting fans know that Sling is focused on providing flexibility and affordability to follow the action all season long.”

Sling’s campaign will roll out through the opening weeks of the college football season, with content appearing across athletes’ social accounts and Sling’s digital channels. This even includes a “Sling the Rock Challenge” where the top QBs try to hit targets from 15, 25 and 50 yards! Each athlete will also share content to engage directly with fans.

Sling partnered with The College Sports Company to bring this season’s NIL program to life, from facilitating athlete partnerships to producing the campaign content.

More Ways to Watch College Football

Whether fans want one marquee matchup, a full weekend of games, or season-long access, Sling offers flexible options built around the way they actually watch.

Flexible Passes: Get a 1, 3, or 7-day pass with affordable options to watch football starting at just $4.99

Monthly Plans: Options to watch football starting at just $19.99

Football Season Pass: A five month plan starting at $199.99



For more information about Sling’s 2026 college football offerings, visit www.sling.com/sports/football/college-football/college-sports-company

About Sling TV

Sling TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. Sling TV offers two general market streaming services, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, FOX, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and MGM+. Sling TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Sling TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com for more information. Sling TV L.L.C. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: ECHO).

Contact:

news@sling.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a84dac0-699d-488b-931b-c948d980011d