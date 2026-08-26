Kashable Names Dar Miranda VP of Go-to-Market As Employer Demand for Financial Wellness Grows

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kashable , a mission-driven fintech platform Redefining Credit for Working Americans™, today announced that Darlene “Dar” Miranda has joined the organization as Vice President, Go-to-Market. The newly created role reflects Kashable’s momentum as more employers are adding financial wellness to their benefits offerings. Miranda will be responsible for leading Kashable’s market strategy, expanding employer and partner adoption, and translating customer and market requirements into product deliverables.

Access to low-cost loan support can avert 401(k) depletion, reliance on high-interest rate credit cards, and predatory lenders. When employees face unexpected expenses such as car repairs or high-deductible healthcare costs, the corresponding anxiety and disruption can impact engagement, absenteeism, and even turnover rates. Recent research conducted by SHRM, in conjunction with Raymond James, found that 73 percent of U.S. workers reported experiencing stress related to their financial security. The same report uncovered that most employers’ financial wellness programs are underdeveloped, illuminating the gap between what’s needed and what’s currently in place. Miranda will lead Kashable’s go-to-market strategy to help employers close these gaps as they continue to add financial wellness benefits to ensure employee engagement and retention.

Miranda commented, “Financial wellness benefits aren’t optional. They constitute an integral part of organizational and community resilience, yet many organizations are just starting their journey into this area. By listening closely to the needs of their employees, Kashable is already demonstrating how effective it can be to provide access to financial coaching, credit monitoring, learning resources, and low-cost loans across all worker types. I’m excited to join the company at this pivotal time as fintech and HR converge.”

Einat Steklov, co-founder and co-CEO of Kashable, said, “Dar brings deep industry expertise and a proven ability to scale financial wellness solutions that build stronger workplaces. Kashable is redefining credit for working Americans through financial wellness benefits with a unique combination of low-cost loans, financial coaching, credit monitoring and other services. As we continue to grow our market position, Dar’s leadership will be invaluable.”

Miranda joins Kashable from DailyPay, an earned wage access provider, where she held vice president positions in customer growth and engagement as well as product management. Earlier in her career, she was vice president, Product Management at Sterling and vice president, Product and User Experience at CommonBond. She also held management roles at American Express in consumer credit and B2B payments.

A member of HR.com’s Future of Payroll Advisory Board, Miranda holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from NYU Stern School of Business. She is based in Kashable’s New York City headquarters.

About Kashable

Kashable is a financial technology company that provides access to Socially Responsible Credit® and financial wellness solutions for employees, offered as a voluntary benefit. Kashable’s platform is available to over 4 million employees across hundreds of large employers nationwide. Founded in 2013, Kashable leverages innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working Americans with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Kashable offers a fast, responsible alternative for employees who may otherwise turn to borrowing from retirement plans, high-interest credit cards, or other high-cost options to bridge short-term gaps in their finances, creating a path to greater financial security. For more information, visit Kashable.com .

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