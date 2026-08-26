Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Advises its Subscribers to Vote FOR All Five Questor Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy; Questor Investor Advises the Same

Positive momentum building behind Company Director Nominees, Questor thanks shareholders who have already voted

Shareholders who have questions or require voting assistance should contact Questor's proxy solicitation agent, Carson Proxy Advisors — North American Toll-Free Phone: 1-800-530-5189; Local and Text: 416-751-2066; Email: info@carsonproxy.com

For more information and voting instructions, visit www.questortech.com/vote and sedarplus.ca





CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company") (TSX-V: QST) announces that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") has recommended that shareholders vote FOR all five of the Company’s director nominees ahead of the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on September 9, 2026 (the "Meeting"). ISS is a leading independent proxy advisor that provides voting recommendations to its subscribers.

The Company also announces that the co-owners of A.S Fin, a family office that owns or controls 421,550 common shares of Questor, has provided a strong letter of support regarding Questor’s nominees, stating:

“We write to state formally, and without reservation, our support for the Board of Directors and for the election of Paul Huizinga, Mike Krayacich, Jason Smith, Bastien Commet and Saj Shapiro as independent directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 9, 2026. We will vote all of our shares FOR the election of the Board’s nominees and FOR the other management resolutions, using the GOLD proxy.”



In pledging its support, A. S Fin focusses on value, governance and alignment stating:

“Value. Our own analysis of the Company led us to a simple conclusion: the reproduction value of what Questor owns – its rental fleet, its patents and the only ISO 14034 third-party verified 99.99% combustion technology in its market– exceeds what its recent earnings reflect. A balance sheet without debt and with cash on hand gives the Company the time to close that gap. In our experience, a gap of this kind closes through execution, not through a change of control.

Our own analysis of the Company led us to a simple conclusion: the reproduction value of what Questor owns – its rental fleet, its patents and the only ISO 14034 third-party verified 99.99% combustion technology in its market– exceeds what its recent earnings reflect. A balance sheet without debt and with cash on hand gives the Company the time to close that gap. In our experience, a gap of this kind closes through execution, not through a change of control. Governance. Since April 2026, the independent directors have done what shareholders are entitled to expect of them. They took a difficult decision on leadership, formed a Special Committee composed exclusively of independent directors, appointed interim leadership, opened the search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and retained an independent financial advisor to the Special Committee. A board that acts this way is exercising its own judgment on behalf of all shareholders.

Alignment. As disclosed by the Company, the former Chief Executive Officer, who leads the dissident slate, is pursuing legal proceedings against the Company, its independent directors and its Chief Financial Officer while seeking election to the Board. In our judgment, a director who is at the same time a claimant against the Company cannot exercise the undivided loyalty the role requires. Two successive boards of independent directors have reached the same conclusion regarding her leadership. We see no basis on which shareholders should reverse it.”





The full letter can be viewed at www.questortech.com/vote.



A Clear Choice for Shareholders

Questor is at a critical inflection point, and the choice at the Meeting is clear. Shareholders can support a Board executing a disciplined plan for growth already in motion, or risk a return to the instability and value destruction of the past. Former Chief Executive Officer Audrey Mascarenhas has put forward a slate of hand-picked director nominees, along with herself. Her third return to the Company, after being removed twice by two separate boards in the past three years, presents ongoing litigation risk, unresolved governance concerns, and an irreconcilable conflict of interest.

A letter to shareholders from the independent directors, an investor presentation and the Company’s management information circular are available on Questor’s website at questortech.com/vote and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

How to Vote

To ensure that proxy votes are counted at the Meeting, shareholders are urged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline of Friday, September 4, 2026 at 1 p.m. MDT. Vote using only the GOLD proxy FOR the Company’s five director nominees and FOR all other resolutions set out in the proxy materials.

If you have questions or require assistance voting, please contact Questor's proxy solicitation agent:

Carson Proxy Advisors

North American Toll Free: 1-800-530-5189

Local and Text: 416-751-2066

Email: info@carsonproxy.com

About Questor Technology Inc.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality and support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor's clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QST".

For more information: www.questortech.com/vote.

Media Contact:

FGS Longview

Joel Shaffer, Justine Hall

questor@fgslongview.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Aly Sumar

Chief Financial Officer

Phone:403-571-1530

Email: investor@questortech.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "to be", "plan", “can”, "targeting", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: the timing of the Meeting; the Board's plans for growth; and the potential implications of the outcome of the Meeting and the election of directors on the Company and its shareholders. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to execute its plans for growth and realize anticipated benefits, changes in market, competition, tariffs, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions, the status of litigation and other factors set out in the Company’s public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.