Grupo Cotemar achieves PRIME 5-Star Level Certification, the highest recognition for its corporate governance

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cotemar received the PRIME 5-Star Level Certification — the program's highest level — for having comprehensively implemented the 50 corporate governance practices established by the PRIME Program. With this, Cotemar joins an exclusive group of Mexican companies: by the end of 2025, the program had certified 55 companies over its seven years of operation, and for 2026, its promoters launched the "+50 PRIME-Certified Companies" campaign with the goal of doubling that figure.

The PRIME Certification is awarded by the PRIME Certification Committee, which comprises the Mexican Association of Securities Institutions (AMIB), the National Bank of Foreign Trade (Bancomext), the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA), the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), and Nacional Financiera (Nafin). Launched in 2017, the program aims to strengthen the financial structure and competitiveness of Mexican companies and facilitate their access to capital markets and development banking financing, recognizing only those that meet the highest standards of institutionalization and corporate governance.

The 5-Star Level Certification confirms that Grupo Cotemar has:

Institutionalized decision-making bodies (Board of Directors and committees operating under clear rules);

Effective supervision and risk management mechanisms;

A culture of transparency and accountability; and

Processes aligned with standards recognized by the Mexican securities market.

This recognition adds to the company’s existing sustainability and governance certifications, including the IQNet SR10 Social Responsibility Management System certification — which Cotemar was the first company in Mexico and the only company in the energy sector worldwide to obtain — as well as its ISO 45001:2018 certification for occupational health and safety.

For Grupo Cotemar, this certification represents a concrete path to:

Access financing under more competitive conditions, both from development banks (Bancomext, Nafin) and potentially from the securities market. Strengthen confidence among its stakeholders, including financial institutions, clients, employees, and suppliers — in its corporate management. Prepare for long-term growth with a governance structure that has been independently validated against national and international standards.

With this recognition, Grupo Cotemar joins an elite group of Mexican companies that have achieved PRIME 5-Star Level Certification, reflecting a robust, institutionalized corporate governance model aligned with global best practices. The certification attests to the existence of robust decision-making bodies, effective oversight mechanisms, adequate risk management, and an organizational culture based on transparency, accountability, and the creation of sustainable value.

About Cotemar, S.A. de C.V.

EXPERIENCE, EFFICIENCY, DEDICATION AND SOCIAL EMPATHY DEFINE US

We are a 100% Mexican company founded in 1979 that provides comprehensive solutions for offshore exploration and production (E&P), from operational support to offshore design and construction projects.

Our experience and infrastructure, unique in the Gulf of Mexico, positions us as the best option, collaborating with our customers and helping them overcome their challenges, maximizing the return on investment.

Driven by our culture of collaboration and turning challenges into great opportunities. We execute projects safely, efficiently and on time, our more than 47 years of experience support us. One stop to get it done and done right.

Visit our website: www.cotemar.com.mx Social media: https://www.facebook.com/COTEMAR.Oficial/ / https://twitter.com/CotemarOficial / https://www.linkedin.com/company/cotemar / https://vimeo.com/user52605752

Contact: Israel Ramón Estrada Vidal irestradav@cotemar.com.mx / Cell phone 938-124-7926.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/005bc691-6484-4f66-af60-70d40bb14a40