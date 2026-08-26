Wellness Together and TadHealth Partner to Expand Student Behavioral Health Support Through CYBHI

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Together and TadHealth today announced a partnership designed to expand access to behavioral health services for California students while making it easier for Local Educational Agencies (LEAs) and community-based organizations to participate in the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI).

Launched by Governor Gavin Newsom as part of his Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health , CYBHI is designed to expand access to behavioral health care for children and youth, including through schools and community-based services.

Community-based organizations like Wellness Together play an important role in supporting student mental health. By working in partnership with schools, community-based organizations can expand access to qualified behavioral health professionals, add capacity, and complement the counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other support teams already serving students.

Through its partnership with TadHealth, Wellness Together can more easily manage the documentation, claims, reporting, and other administrative processes required for CYBHI participation. TadHealth also supports LEAs directly with a school-based Electronic Health Record, technical assistance, and policy expertise designed to simplify CYBHI workflows and reduce administrative burden.

“CYBHI gives California an important opportunity to expand access to behavioral health services for students and strengthen the network of people available to support them,” said Ben Greiner of TadHealth. “Community-based organizations are a critical part of that effort. Our partnership with Wellness Together helps make it easier for both LEAs and providers to navigate CYBHI so more time and attention can stay focused on student care.”

TadHealth’s platform connects provider documentation, care coordination, reporting, and claims submission through a workflow built specifically for school-based behavioral health. TadHealth complements the technology with technical assistance and policy support to help LEAs and community-based organizations navigate CYBHI requirements.

“CYBHI creates an important opportunity to expand access to behavioral health services for students,” said Marlon Morgan of Wellness Together. “Partnering with TadHealth makes it easier for our team to manage the documentation and claims process required for CYBHI, helping us reduce administrative complexity and focus more of our time on supporting students.”

For LEAs, partnerships with community-based organizations can provide additional flexibility and capacity to meet student needs. Whether services are delivered through embedded providers working closely with a school or through an affiliated community-based organization serving students through a broader community-based model, these partnerships can help extend the behavioral health resources available to students and families.

That collaboration reflects the broader vision behind California’s investment in children’s behavioral health: expanding early intervention, increasing access to qualified professionals, and strengthening the systems that connect young people with care. Governor Newsom’s Master Plan specifically calls for increasing access to services and building the behavioral health workforce needed to support children and youth.

By bringing together Wellness Together’s behavioral health expertise with TadHealth’s technology, technical assistance, and policy support, the partnership aims to make CYBHI easier to navigate for both schools and community-based providers while expanding the network of care available to California students.

The partnership supports flexible service models based on the needs of each district and school community. Wellness Together professionals can integrate into existing student support systems, while TadHealth provides the technology and support needed to simplify documentation and reimbursement.

For districts, the partnership creates a more connected approach: Wellness Together helps expand access to care, while TadHealth helps make CYBHI participation easier.

By bringing together behavioral health professionals, school-based technology, and hands-on support, Wellness Together and TadHealth aim to help more California schools expand student services, reduce administrative burden, and build more sustainable behavioral health programs.

The partnership will also be featured at the Wellness Together Conference, September 9–11 at the San Diego Convention Center, where Wellness Together and TadHealth will lead a session focused on CYBHI and how schools and community-based organizations can expand access to student behavioral health services while taking advantage of available reimbursement opportunities.

About Wellness Together

Wellness Together partners with schools and communities to expand access to behavioral health services for students and families. Its Certified Wellness Coaches, therapists, and other behavioral health professionals work directly within school communities, collaborating with educators and existing student support teams to provide accessible, coordinated care.

About TadHealth

TadHealth is a purpose-built Electronic Health Record for school-based behavioral health. TadHealth helps schools and providers simplify documentation, care coordination, reporting, and reimbursement, including participation in California’s Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI). Through technology, technical assistance, policy expertise, and full-service support, TadHealth helps reduce administrative burden and build sustainable systems of student care.