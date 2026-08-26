Dycom Announces Authorization of a New $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new $150 million program to repurchase shares of Dycom’s outstanding common stock. Repurchases under the new program are authorized to be made over the next eighteen (18) months in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. The exact timing and amount of repurchases, if any, will depend on market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate Dycom to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The new program replaces the Company’s previous $150 million stock repurchase program of which approximately $83.9 million remained outstanding. As of August 24, 2026, the Company had 30,160,957 shares of common stock outstanding, excluding the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides electrical contracting services for data centers and other vital industries, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including those related to our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections, are made solely as of the date these statements are made, and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and occurrences discussed in these forward-looking statements to differ materially from those referenced or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these known risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include: projections of revenues, income or loss, or capital expenditures; future economic conditions and trends in the industries we serve; changes in government policies and laws affecting our business, including related to funding for infrastructure projects, trade restrictions and tariff policies or changes to tax laws; our highly concentrated customer base; the competitive environment in which we operate; changes to customer capital budgets and spending priorities; our plans for future operations, growth and services, including contract backlog; our plans for future acquisitions, dispositions or financial needs; expected benefits and synergies of businesses acquired and future opportunities for the combined businesses; our significant accounts receivable and contract assets; the availability of capital; restrictions imposed by our senior notes and credit agreement; use of our cash flow to service our debt; potential liabilities or other adverse effects arising from occupational health, safety, and other regulatory matters; potential exposure to environmental liabilities; our potential exposure to litigation, indemnity claims, warranty claims, and other liabilities and disputes; whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired; the impacts of public health emergencies; the impact of seasonality and adverse climate and weather conditions; the impact of technological change on our customers’ spending and our ability to keep pace with technological developments; our ability to attract qualified employees and subcontractors; the impact of a failure, outage or cybersecurity breach of our technology or information technology systems or those of third-party providers; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171