City Electric Supply (CES) surpasses $2.5 million raised for Make-A-Wish® across North America

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Electric Supply (CES)’s social impact division, CES Cares, has reached a major milestone with Make-A-Wish by raising more than $2.5 million to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses across North America.

"I'd like to thank Make-A-Wish for our wonderful partnership," said CES Cares Social Impact Manager Karen Gray. "We're honored to be associated with such a great charity, and this milestone wouldn't be possible without the support of CES leadership and every team member who has contributed to this effort. Together, we're making a lasting impact — one wish at a time."

This milestone reflects 10 years of fundraising efforts by CES branches, vendor partners, and customers who have come together to help bring joy and hope to children and their families when they need it the most.

“Thanks to the dedication and generosity of CES leaders, team members, and the communities they serve, more children with critical illnesses can experience the hope and joy of a wish when they need it most,” said Jared Perry, Chief Revenue Officer at Make-A-Wish America. “Raising more than $2.5 million is a remarkable milestone, and we’re grateful for CES’ commitment to making life-changing wishes like Everett’s possible.”

For many CES branches, raising money for Make-A-Wish has become a friendly competition. Through charity golf tournaments, grand opening celebrations, 25th anniversary events, and customer appreciation events, CES branches across North America challenge one another to see who can raise the most money to help grant wishes.

One recent standout fundraiser is Senior Regional Manager Mike Bertone’s annual Big Bull Fishing Tournament. Each year, Bertone brings together team members, customers, and vendor partners to see who can reel in the largest fish while raising funds for Make-A-Wish.

“My Family and I are blessed to be able to do our part in helping make a difference in these kids’ lives and look forward to hosting The Big Bull Tournament each year,” said Bertone. “Raising over $60K for Make-A-Wish this year in just two days was absolutely incredible. I would like to Thank our Events Team and all our amazing guests for helping us make this happen. We are already looking forward to doing it again next year!”

This year, the fishing tournament broke its fundraising record with more than $60,000 raised at Hawks Cay in the Florida Keys, bringing the total to more than $200,000 since the event started fundraising for Make-A-Wish in 2021.

Another recent fundraising milestone came from CES Canada, which presented its annual cheque presentation of more than C$150,000 to Make-A-Wish Canada at CES East Toronto District Manager Chris Graham’s annual golf tournament in Pontypool, Ontario.

“It was an honor to have our small-town golf tournament turn into such an incredible and momentous occasion,” said CES Peterborough Account Manager Devyn Jarvis, who played a crucial role in helping to organize the event. “Being able to hear the stories and meet the people whose lives are directly impacted by the work we do is an immense privilege.”

The cheque presentation featured Jennifer Chang, vice president of development at Make-A-Wish Canada, along with wish alum Mac and his mom who joined the celebration and highlighted the impact of the partnership.

"City Electric Supply's incredible support continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children with critical illnesses across Canada. The more than $150,000 raised in Canada this year alone will help grant life-changing wishes, giving children and their families hope, strength, and moments of joy during some of their most difficult days. Because we know, Wishes Are Medicine,” said Jennifer Chang, vice president, development, Make-A-Wish Canada. “We are deeply grateful for this decade-long partnership, which has raised more than $2.5 million across North America and made countless wishes possible for children like Mac. Together, we are helping transform lives, one wish at a time.”

“The support of Make-A-Wish and everyone who helps make wishes come true means the world to us. We will be forever grateful for Mac’s wish trip,” said Mac’s mom Erin. “That time with family to connect and make new memories was such a blessing after a very difficult time.”

As CES celebrates its $2.5 million milestone to Make-A-Wish, CES remains committed to creating lasting differences in the communities we serve and helping bring more wishes to life for children across North America.

About City Electric Supply (CES)

City Electric Supply (CES) is a third-generation family-owned and top-10 electrical wholesale distributor based in Dallas, Texas. Shaped with an enduring principle of empowering local decision-making among its employees, CES employs over 5,000 team members to provide customers with tailored services for all their electric supply needs. With a focus on internal growth and local community involvement, City Electric Supply is committed to supporting team members, vendor partners, and valued customers alike.

About CES Cares

CES Cares, the social impact division of City Electric Supply, is how we give back. Created in 2016, CES Cares brings together our charitable and volunteer efforts under one mission: supporting those who need it most in the communities we serve. Through fundraising, volunteerism and community partnerships, CES Cares supports children, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, the future of the skilled trades and more. Together, our teams are making a difference, one act of kindness, one community, and one day at a time.