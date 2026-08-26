GTCFX Ended the Tour at ProFX Africa 2026 Successfully and Received 3 Prestigious Honors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTCFX successfully concluded its participation as an Elite Sponsor at ProFX Africa 2026, held from 20 to 21 August at CTICC 2, Exhibition Hall 5, in Cape Town, South Africa. At Booth No. 7, the GTCFX team welcomed traders, investors, existing clients, prospective clients and financial industry professionals throughout the event. The team exchanged ideas with attendees and introduced GTCFX’s liquidity solutions, trading technology and partnership capabilities, while exploring opportunities for long-term collaboration in South Africa and the wider African market.

The event gave GTCFX an important opportunity to deepen relationships within the regional financial community, better understand local market needs, and strengthen the company’s brand presence in South Africa.

Besides, GTCFX also received three honors at ProFX Africa 2026:

Most Trusted Forex Broker of the Year 2026 — GTCFX

— GTCFX Speaker Recognition Award — Mikhail Seliverstov

— Mikhail Seliverstov Speaker Recognition Award — Jameel Ahmad







In addition to engaging with attendees at ProFX Africa 2026, two GTCFX leaders took to the stage to share their perspectives on broker differentiation and the global financial market outlook.

Mikhail Seliverstov, the CEO of GTCFX, delivered a keynote presentation titled “Beyond Tight Spreads: What Really Makes a Broker Stand Out Today.” He discussed how tight spreads, fast execution, deep liquidity, advanced platforms, and convenient payment options have increasingly become standard expectations across the brokerage industry.

Jameel Ahmad, Chief Market Analyst of GTCFX, presented GTCFX’s outlook for global financial markets in the second half of 2026. He examined how geopolitical developments, political headlines and changing monetary policy expectations continue to influence market sentiment and volatility.

GTCFX’s participation at ProFX Africa 2026 combined direct engagement with industry recognition and expert contributions from its senior leadership. Following two productive days in Cape Town, GTCFX concluded the event with three honors and a renewed commitment to delivering transparent experiences, relevant market insights, and long-term value for clients and partners across the region.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28ae89fa-b8b3-49cf-a428-17f8b76b26a0