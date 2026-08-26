SONORO GOLD COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF 23 MINERAL CONCESSIONS TO FURTHER EXPAND THE CERRO CALICHE GOLD PROJECT

VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mar de Plata (“MMP”), has completed the acquisition of additional mineral concessions located adjacent to the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico.

As previously announced on May 12, 2026, the Company executed Letters of Intent to acquire a 100% interest in 23 mineral concessions and up to a 51% interest in five additional mineral concessions.

The completed acquisition is a strategic opportunity to potentially demonstrate the Cerro Caliche project as being part of a larger gold epithermal system, with wide-scale potential to host multiple mineralized zones. Historical data from multiple exploration programs conducted on and surrounding the newly acquired mineral concessions suggest geological, structural and mineralization characteristics similar to those identified at Cerro Caliche.

The map below illustrates the recently acquired concessions at Cerro Caliche.

Figure 1: Map of Cerro Caliche Mining Concessions

Click here to view image



Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro Gold, commented, “The recent expansions at Cerro Caliche provide us with the potential to materially enhance the scope and scale of the project. Our current 50,000 metre drilling program is focused on potentially increasing the size, grade and classification of the project’s mineral resource, as well as investigating the expected continuation of the mineralized corridors into these new concessions.”

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Vendors are at arm’s length to the Company, its associates and affiliates and the purchase consideration does not include the issuance of any securities, nor any grant of a royalty interest.

100% interest in 23 mineral concessions over 4,239.10 hectares (ha) for total consideration of USD $5.17 million to be paid in installments over 18 months.

MMP assumes certain liabilities of outstanding mineral concession fees totaling approximately USD $990,000.

51% interest in five mineral concessions over 453.91 ha for a total commitment of up to USD $9M in exploration and development expenditures.

Since January 2026, Cerro Caliche has been strategically expanded from 1,350-hectares to 8,215-hectares, plus a 51% interest in another 454 hectares.

The Cerro Caliche gold project is in the final permitting stage for a proposed initial open-pit, heap leach mining operation.

An updated 2026 PEA on the original 1,350 ha Cerro Caliche property demonstrates the potential viability for a ten-year open pit, heap leach mining operation at 16,000 tpd. Based on approximately 30% of the known mineralized zones identified on the original property and utilizing a gold price of USD $3,500 per ounce, the report highlights an after tax NPV 8 of USD $224M and an IRR of 50%.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

To keep up-to-date on Sonoro’s developments, please join our online communities on X , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube and visit Sonoro’s website and subscribe to receive the latest news and updates delivered straight to your inbox.

On behalf of the Board of SONORO GOLD CORP.

Per: “Kenneth MacLeod”

Kenneth MacLeod

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764

Email: info@sonorogold.com

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including the potential for newly acquired mineral concessions to demonstrate the Cerro Caliche project as part of a larger gold epithermal system, with wide-scale potential to host multiple mineralized zones, the Company’s plan to complete extensive exploration campaigns on the newly acquired concessions, permitting for and viability of a proposed open-pit, heap leach mining operation at Cerro Caliche, all as part of the future plans and objectives of the Company, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding project permitting and the Company’s intention to develop and operate the proposed Cerro Caliche gold mine. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can”, "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavorable exploration and test results, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration and development plans and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company’s exploration programs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.