Rakebit Launches RakeBears: 1,000 Mystery Box NFTs With Casino VIP Status

Silema, Malta, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RakeBears mint is live. RakeBears is the first NFT collection from Rakebit, a no-KYC crypto casino and sportsbook. It counts exactly 1,000 bears on Ethereum. Every bear is a mystery box with utility tied to Rakebit's VIP program. Full details are available on the official RakeBears page.





Here is the short version. Users can mint a sealed box for $100. It opens immediately and reveals a tier. Inside is a promo code for Rakebit that can provide access to a corresponding VIP status and promotional benefits, subject to the platform's applicable terms and eligibility requirements.

What Is RakeBears





Most NFT projects sell art and promise utility later. RakeBears is designed with utility available from launch.

Each bear is minted as a closed mystery box. The reveal happens when the NFT is minted. The collection is divided into three tiers with the following stated distribution:

Bronze: 700 bears (70%)

Silver: 250 bears (25%)

Gold: only 50 bears (5%)

Each bear contains a one-time promo code linked to a particular Rakebit VIP tier. The level of the VIP upgrade depends on the tier revealed.

The Tiers Explained

Bronze corresponds to Rakebit's High Roller 8 level. Rakebit lists this level with promotional benefits including up to 10% rakeback and 6% cashback. New players using an eligible Bronze code can be placed at HR8, while qualifying existing players can receive a six-level VIP upgrade.

Silver corresponds to Diamond Hand 1. Rakebit lists promotional benefits at this level including up to 10% rakeback and 8% cashback. Qualifying existing accounts can receive an eight-level VIP upgrade.

Gold corresponds to Diamond Hand 4, a VIP tier that Rakebit ordinarily associates with $150,000 in cumulative wagering. A qualifying Gold code can provide access to that VIP level without completing the standard wagering progression. Only 50 Gold bears are included in the collection.

Rakebit also advertises a $50 promotional bonus with each tier, subject to its applicable bonus terms and eligibility requirements. The platform states that eligible promotional benefits are generally applied within 12 hours of activation.

The Simple Math

Bronze represents 70% of the collection and is therefore the most common possible reveal.

Each box costs $100 to mint. Depending on the tier revealed and the user's eligibility, the associated promo code can provide access to a higher Rakebit VIP level and its corresponding promotional benefits.

The wallet cap is five bears. Each mint is an independent reveal from the remaining collection, with Gold accounting for 5% of the original supply. Rakebit's broader VIP program also advertises cashback rates of up to 25% at certain levels.

Tier details, eligibility requirements and the full distribution are available at rakebit.com/nft.

About Rakebit

Rakebit is a no-KYC crypto casino and sportsbook with more than 7,000 games. That includes slots, live tables, crash games and provably fair originals. It supports more than 30 cryptocurrencies.

Sign-up is available through email or social login.

Loyalty is a central part of the platform. Rakebit advertises a promotional rakeback offer covering a new player's first $1,000 in wagers, subject to eligibility and applicable terms. Its VIP program also includes base rakeback and daily cashback rates that vary by level.

RakeBears provides an alternative route for eligible users to access selected VIP levels through the collection's one-time promo codes.

How To Mint

Minting is designed to take only a few steps:

Get an Ethereum wallet. MetaMask, Rabby or Trust Wallet all work. Load it with $100 in USDT, USDC or ETH, plus approximately $5–10 of ETH for the network fee. Connect on the mint page, pick your amount and confirm. Open the box, copy the revealed code and activate it on Rakebit.

Mint is live now. The price is $100, with a maximum of five bears per wallet, on Ethereum. Step-by-step instructions with screenshots are available at rakebit.com/nft.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



