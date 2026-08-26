EMXETF Launches China AI Tigers LLM ETF (NASDAQ: TGRZ) to Tap into China’s Leading AI Models

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMXETF, the Emerging Markets artificial intelligence ETF platform created by EMQQ Global, today announced the launch of the China AI Tigers LLM ETF (NASDAQ: TGRZ), a new exchange-traded fund providing investors with targeted exposure to companies participating in China’s rapidly developing large language model (LLM) and generative artificial intelligence industry.

The launch comes as China has emerged as one of the most important hubs for frontier AI model development in the world.

“Most investors know ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini. Far fewer realize that some of the most important challengers in artificial intelligence are now coming from China,” said Kevin T. Carter, Founder of EMXETF. “DeepSeek changed the conversation about AI economics almost overnight, and Kimi has reinforced the idea that China can compete at the frontier of artificial intelligence. We believe this is the beginning of a much bigger story.”

These companies are part of a new generation of Chinese AI developers increasingly referred to as “China’s AI Tigers.” Among the most prominent are DeepSeek, Moonshot AI and Z.ai, which are helping push China to the forefront of global AI model development. Z.ai became publicly traded in January 2026, while DeepSeek and Moonshot are potential future IPO candidates.

“Open AI models could fundamentally change how artificial intelligence is deployed around the world,” Carter said. “Companies want powerful AI, but they also want control over their data, the ability to customize their models and lower costs. We believe China’s AI Tigers are increasingly competing on all three.”

EMXETF was created to provide investors with more targeted ways to access the companies participating in the different layers of the AI economy beyond Silicon Valley.

“The AI race is global, and investors should be thinking globally too,” Carter said. “For years, investors looking for artificial intelligence exposure have understandably focused on a handful of large U.S. technology companies. But the emergence of DeepSeek, Kimi, Z.ai and the other China AI Tigers shows that the next generation of AI leaders may come from many different parts of the world.”

The fund is part of the EMXETF family of ETFs focused on targeted artificial intelligence opportunities in Emerging Markets.

About EMXETF

EMXETF was created to develop exchange-traded funds focused on artificial intelligence opportunities in Emerging Markets. EMXETF seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to companies participating in the next generation of Emerging Markets innovation. EMXETF is a division of EMQQ Global, a San Francisco based investment manager focused on Emerging Markets Technology opportunities.

Media Contact:

Chris Sullivan

Craft & Capital

chris@craftandcapital.com

Important Information

For the Fund’s current holdings, visit www.emxetf.com/TGRZ.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (833) 333-9383 or visit emxetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers. The equity securities held in the Fund’s portfolio may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value.

Artificial Intelligence Risk. Issuers engaged in artificial intelligence typically have high research and capital expenditures and, as a result, their profitability can vary widely, if they are profitable at all. The space in which they are engaged is highly competitive and issuers’ products and services may become obsolete very quickly. These companies are heavily dependent on intellectual property rights and may be adversely affected by loss or impairment of those rights. The issuers are also subject to legal, regulatory and political changes that may have a large impact on their profitability.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in non-U.S. securities involve risks that may not be present with investments in U.S. securities. For example, investments in non-U.S. securities may be subject to risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. There may be less information publicly available about a non-U.S. issuer than a U.S. issuer. Non-U.S. issuers may be subject to different accounting, auditing, financial reporting and investor protection standards than U.S. issuers. Changes to the financial condition or credit rating of foreign issuers may also adversely affect the value of the Fund’s securities.

China Investing Risks. The Chinese economy is generally considered an emerging market and can be significantly affected by economic and political conditions and policy in China and surrounding Asian countries. A relatively small number of Chinese companies represent a large portion of China’s total market and thus may be more sensitive to adverse political or economic circumstances and market movements. The economy of China differs, often unfavorably, from the U.S. economy in such respects as structure, general development, government involvement, wealth distribution, rate of inflation, growth rate, allocation of resources and capital reinvestment, among others.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. Whether the Fund will be successful in using swap agreements to achieve its investment goal depends on the ability of the Adviser to structure such swap agreements in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and to identify counterparties for those swap agreements.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in derivatives which exposes the Fund to the risk that the counterparty will not fulfill its obligation to the Fund.

Geographic Investment Risk. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies of a single country or region, it is more likely to be impacted by events or conditions affecting that country or region.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund’s overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.