Integer Technologies Launches Integer Constellation Labs 





COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a recognized leader in academic partnerships focused on delivering research, innovation, and national security, today announced the launch of Integer Constellation Labs, a nationwide network of interconnected applied research hubs co-located with universities and designed to accelerate the transition of technologies in critical mission domains.

“Integer was founded to be a catalyst for collaboration between academia and industry in support of national security priorities,” said Duke Hartman, Chief Executive Officer, Integer. “Through our Constellation Labs, we’re strengthening the connections with our university partners, putting a spotlight on the impact of the work happening on campuses across the country, and reinforcing the role of industry–academia collaboration in delivering mission-critical technologies to the fleet.”

Each Constellation Lab is co-located with a university partner, where it leverages regional expertise and facilities to advance research, development, and the rapid transition of new technologies to the Department of War.

The network of labs currently includes:

Integer Constellation Lab @ University of South Carolina

Integer Constellation Lab @ Benedict College

Integer Constellation Lab @ Louisiana State University

Integer Constellation Lab @ The University of Southern Mississippi

Integer Constellation Lab @ University of New Hampshire

Integer Constellation Lab @ University of Delaware

Integer Constellation Lab @ University of Wisconsin-Madison





Inspired by the interconnected constellations used for celestial navigation, Constellation Labs establishes a cohesive identity for Integer’s expanding research footprint across the country, showcasing how Integer’s individual labs contribute to shared national priorities while still maintaining their distinct areas of expertise. Each Constellation Lab is designed to support close, hands-on collaboration between Integer researchers, university faculty, and students.

“For much of human history, explorers looked to the stars to guide them through uncharted waters. As we move advanced technologies from early research to operational use as quickly and responsibly as possible, our Constellation Labs are there to illuminate the course,” said Dylan Temple, Vice President of Research, Integer. “By formalizing this network, we’re able to speed that transition while strengthening regional innovation networks. Each Constellation Lab draws on the unique capabilities of its host university and surrounding community, and together we contribute to regional growth, workforce development, and mission ready solutions.”

The labs’ applied research areas align with the needs of the DOW and other national security customers, including ocean acoustics and battlespace sensing; power and energy systems; distributed surface and undersea autonomy; cyber-physical resilience and secure systems; mission assurance, reliability and decision support; and integrated sensing, perception and edge intelligence. As new partnerships and physical offices are established, additional labs will be added to the network, each strengthening the constellation and expanding opportunities for regional collaboration, federal engagement, and rapid technology transition.

Learn more at www.integer-tech.com/constellation-labs.

About Integer Technologies

Integer is an agile defense technology company that transforms raw data into decision advantage, protecting our country and ensuring a safer world. We partner with the brightest minds in industry and academia to create mission-focused solutions that refine complex information into actionable intelligence, empowering humans and autonomous systems to predict the probabilities in uncertain environments. Our digital engineering portfolio spans robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems.

Integer Media Contact:

Paul Frommelt

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Paul.frommelt@integer-tech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12888ca9-6eaf-48ad-8056-3287e2d1a7f5