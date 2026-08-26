SkinHealth Systems Launches Hydrafacial Impact to Help Providers Accelerate Practice Growth

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkinHealth Systems (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to Hydrafacial, today announced the launch of Hydrafacial Impact, a national provider education program designed to help aesthetic practices maximize the value of their Hydrafacial investment and drive sustainable, profitable practice growth.

The inaugural series will visit nine U.S. markets through the end of 2026: Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Tampa, San Antonio, Grand Rapids, Baton Rouge, Richmond, New York, and Long Beach.

As aesthetic practices increasingly focus on driving new client acquisition and maximizing client retention and engagement, Hydrafacial Impact delivers practical, practice-focused education centered on the operational drivers of practice performance. The program combines expert instruction, peer collaboration, and case-based learning to help providers implement proven strategies designed to promote growth, including membership program best practices, combination treatment protocols, personalization techniques, and strategies to help improve return on investment.

Provider education is central to SkinHealth Systems' strategy of helping practices drive greater value from their Hydrafacial business. By helping providers incorporate Hydrafacial treatments more consistently into their client experience—supported by effective treatment protocols and personalization—they can deliver stronger outcomes while increasing client satisfaction, retention, and treatment frequency.

“Our commitment to providers extends far beyond the treatment room,” said Whitney Cypes, Chief Brand and Clinical Innovation Officer at SkinHealth Systems. “Hydrafacial Impact was developed in direct response to provider feedback and gives practices practical tools to strengthen client relationships, operate more effectively, and drive growth. The most successful practices make Hydrafacial treatments an integral part of their business and client journey —from personalized treatment plans and complementary services to membership programs and long-term retention strategies. Hydrafacial Impact is designed to make those proven approaches actionable across our provider network.”

Hydrafacial Impact builds on one of the aesthetics industry's most comprehensive provider education platforms. To date, Hydrafacial has trained more than 60,000 providers worldwide through its portfolio of education programs, including Hydrafacial Experience (HFX) Certification at Experience Centers in New York City, Long Beach, and international locations; the Hydrafacial Effect Dinner Series; thousands of in-office training sessions each year; monthly webinars featuring leading industry experts; and a library of more than 120 on-demand virtual education programs.

For more information about Hydrafacial Impact and other Hydrafacial education programs, visit www.hydrafacial.com/training-and-education .

About SkinHealth Systems

SkinHealth Systems (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global medical aesthetics company delivering an integrated ecosystem of clinically proven solutions designed to help consumers achieve superior skin health and support the success of providers. Anchored by Hydrafacial™, a leading and widely requested professional skincare treatment, and supported by complementary offerings including SkinStylus™ microneedling and HydraScalp™ with Keravive™, SkinHealth Systems combines advanced device technology, proprietary consumables, and clinical validation to deliver trusted treatment experiences through an omnichannel network of providers worldwide. Learn more at skinhealthsystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn. Local providers can be found at hydrafacial.com/find-a-hydrafacialist.

Contacts:

Press: press@ skinhealthsystems.com

Investors: IR@skinhealthsystems.com

Source: SkinHealth Systems

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1c38084-1a5b-4003-bfe9-e976cb1e055b