Introducing LeagueShares: the First ETF Issuer Built Solely for Capturing Sports Performance

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeagueShares, LLC today announced its formation as an exchange-traded fund issuer dedicated to a single asset class: sports performance.

Sports performance is becoming investable. The asset class is following the path of other alternative investments that trade through a regulated exchange, a published benchmark, and, eventually, a listed ETF. Individuals may one day be able to access sports performance exposure through an ordinary brokerage account.1

CME Group recently announced NHL futures based on the CME FutureSports Performance Indexes, scheduled to launch in late September pending regulatory review, developed with FutureSports — CME Group’s exclusive sports index partner. The indexes translate official statistics into published, rules-based benchmarks, supported by published governance and oversight procedures.

LeagueShares was formed to build the layer above it, the investable products.

“Fandom is the most durable loyalty many people will ever have,” the company said. “You can wear it, you can travel for it, you can hand it down for generations. We’re building something new, and we’re excited to share more in the months to come.”

Company filings appear in the SEC’s EDGAR system at sec.gov and will be indexed at leagueshares.com.

A B O U T L E A G U E S H A R E S

LeagueShares, LLC is an exchange-traded fund issuer formed to bring sports performance benchmarks into regulated, exchange-listed funds. LeagueShares is not affiliated with CME Group, FutureSports, the National Hockey League, or any league, team, player or players’ association.

LeagueShares™ is a trademark of LeagueShares, LLC. All third-party names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

M E D I A C O N T A C T

Chris Sullivan, Craft & Capital

chris@craftandcapital.com

leagueshares.com

I M P O R T A N T I N F O R M A T I O N

This announcement is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, and it does not describe or offer any fund, product or service. Any offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Statements regarding future plans are forward-looking and subject to change; there is no assurance that any product, filing or listing referenced in any future document will be completed, become effective, or be listed. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

1 There is no assurance that any fund will be launched or listed.