Intrado OneAlert™, Now Available in French, Extends Emergency Readiness for Multilingual Enterprises

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in emergency communications technology, today announced that OneAlert™, the unified communication platform for emergency alerts and mass notifications, is now available in French. Using the full scope of OneAlert capabilities, French-speaking and multilingual organizations across North America can centralize communication coordination with a solution purpose-built to serve speakers of Canadian French.

Emergency readiness includes delivering the right message to the right people at the right time. OneAlert’s French interface extends that readiness to organizations serving francophone employees, students, customers and communities. Native language functionality speeds time-sensitive updates and improves trust between these stakeholders.

OneAlert centralizes mass notifications on a single platform, reducing the need for separate tools to distribute emergency and non-emergency communications. OneAlert helps organizations reach audiences through a wide range of on-premise and remote endpoints, including IP phones, IP speakers and PA systems, clocks, bells, digital signage, LED marquees, desktop and mobile devices and major PBX systems (including Cisco, CiscoBroadWorks, Mitel, SNOM, 3CX and 8x8). Alerts can be sent by SMS, email and mass outbound dialing. The platform can also layer on top of other communication systems, supplementing rather than replacing existing investments.

“During an emergency, clarity and speed are everything. Multilingual support is quickly becoming table stakes rather than a nice-to-have when it comes to enterprise and public safety,” said Dave Bukovinsky, VP Product Management, Enterprise at Intrado. “Offering a fully French OneAlert experience means more teams can manage alerts with greater confidence and speed, in the language they use every day.”

OneAlert’s French interface matches the capabilities and benefits of the English version, including:

Native Enterprise 9-1-1 Integration: OneAlert connects natively with Intrado’s Emergency Routing Service (ERS) to automate call routing and location management, helping organizations meet 9-1-1 direct access requirements.

Functionality across sectors: OneAlert supports enterprises with single- or multi-site campuses, including K-12 schools, universities, government agencies, healthcare, hospitality, retailers and financial institutions.

Emergency and non-emergency communications: Emergency notifications may include building evacuations, severe weather, active-threat and lockdowns, multi-location incident coordination and automated 9-1-1 call alerting. Non-emergency notifications may include shift-changes, facility announcements, after-hours motion detection alerts and routine paging across a campus or site.





Intrado brings more than 47 years of experience in 9-1-1 and emergency communications to the OneAlert mass notification solution. More than 1,110 organizations use OneAlert today across more than 450,000 deployed endpoints.

For more information, visit www.intrado.com/onealert.

About Intrado

Intrado helps save lives and protect communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com.

Media Contact:

IntradoPR@ICRInc.com