TrueCommerce Appoints Anthony Gallo as Chief Product Officer to Lead the Next Phase of AI-Driven Supply Chain Modernisation

COVENTRY, England and PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a leading global supply chain network and integration platform, today announced the appointment of Anthony Gallo as Chief Product Officer. Gallo will lead product strategy, management, and design across the TrueCommerce platform.

TrueCommerce operates a global supply chain network that processes 600M transactions per year, connecting businesses to trading partners across 40+ countries. The company has been investing in bringing together that network data, enterprise platforms, and AI to move customers beyond document exchange and toward more intelligent, automated supply chain operations. Gallo joins to lead the next phase of that work.

“Anthony has spent his career proving what intelligence built on supply chain data can do for enterprises,” said Bill Glass, CEO of TrueCommerce. “Bringing that experience to a network of our scale is how we continue to turn connectivity into advantage for our customers.”

Under Gallo, product priorities will centre on:

AI-driven B2B commerce – Building intelligent commerce capabilities on top of network transaction data, so customers get recommendations and automated action rather than only document exchange

Further convergence of network, platform, and AI – Connecting TrueCommerce network data with customers’ ERP and enterprise systems so intelligence operates on the full commercial picture, not a single system of record

Trust and governance at network scale – The data lineage, auditability and controls that make AI output defensible to customers, trading partners and regulators





“The true power of a global network isn’t just its connectivity, but the possibilities created when data, enterprise platforms and intelligence converge,” said Gallo. “TrueCommerce has the network scale, the team, and the customer relationships to shape the next era of supply chain modernisation. I look forward to building on that foundation with a bold approach to innovation.”

Gallo joins TrueCommerce from Kinaxis, where he served as Vice President of Product Management, Platform Innovation and helped expand the company’s supply chain planning platform into a global business. He has more than 25 years of experience building and scaling enterprise SaaS and digital platforms, with deep expertise in AI, decision intelligence and digital customer experience. Earlier in his career, Gallo served as Chief Product Officer at Tenovos and held product leadership roles at OpenText, including Vice President of Product Management for its Experience Cloud. A patent-holding innovator and former founder, he has a strong track record of turning emerging technologies into scalable solutions that drive growth and customer value.

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. Our e-invoicing solution enables businesses with subsidiaries across Europe and worldwide to stay compliant with local requirements when sending electronic invoices. With 30+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That’s why thousands of companies—from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us. To learn more, visit www.truecommerce.com.

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

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