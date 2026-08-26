CURRENC Capital and Securitize Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Issuer-Sponsored Tokenization of Public Equities

HONG KONG and MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURRENC Capital Inc. (“CURRENC Capital”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“Currenc”), today announced that CURRENC Capital entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Securitize Corp. (“Securitize”) (NYSE: SECZ), the leading platform for tokenized assets.

Under the agreement, CURRENC Capital and Securitize will work with select listed companies evaluating issuer-sponsored tokenization — an approach in which the issuer itself authorizes and sponsors the onchain representation of its shares, preserving the rights of the underlying security. As the subsidiary of a tokenized public company whose shares have already been brought onchain, CURRENC Capital will contribute the experience of its management team, together with its parent company’s relationships across global capital markets. Securitize, through its applicable regulated affiliates, may provide participating issuers with tokenization and related capital-markets infrastructure.

The collaboration builds on the tokenization of Currenc’s ordinary shares on Ethereum and Solana in April 2026, which made Currenc one of the first Nasdaq-listed companies to support onchain ownership of its equity.

“Having brought CURR shares onchain, we understand the operational, legal and communications considerations public companies must evaluate when pursuing tokenization,” said Alex Kong, Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Currenc “Through CURRENC Capital, we look forward to sharing that issuer perspective and working with Securitize to help other listed companies explore this emerging area of capital-markets infrastructure.”

“Public equities are one of the next major asset categories that can benefit from tokenization, but they need to move onchain through regulated, issuer-sponsored infrastructure that preserves the rights of the underlying security,” said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Securitize. “Currenc’s experience tokenizing its own listed shares gives it a valuable issuer perspective, and we look forward to working together to help more public companies evaluate how tokenization can modernize ownership infrastructure and create new functionality for shareholders over time.”

Issuer-sponsored tokenization may allow public companies to modernize how ownership is recorded and administered while establishing infrastructure that can support additional onchain functionality—such as 24/7 market access, programmable settlement and new forms of shareholder engagement—over time.

About Currenc and CURRENC Capital

Currenc (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered Agents designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance companies, telecommunications companies, government agencies and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities. In April 2026, Currenc became one of the first Nasdaq-listed companies to tokenize its ordinary shares, bringing its equity onchain on Ethereum and Solana in partnership with Securitize.

CURRENC Capital Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Currenc, established to drive the issuer-sponsored tokenization of public-company shares and to build strategic partnerships that expand the accessibility and utility of onchain capital markets.

For more information, please visit: www.investors.currencgroup.com | www.currenc.capital.

About Securitize

Securitize (NYSE: SECZ), the leading platform for tokenized assets with approximately $5B in AUM (as of August 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. It is the only company operating regulated digital-securities infrastructure in both the U.S. and EU, and has been named to the Forbes 2026 Fintech 50 and CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 lists.

For more information, please visit: Website | X/Twitter | LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release—including statements regarding the anticipated scope and outcomes of the collaboration, the evaluation and adoption of tokenization by listed companies, and each company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations—are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on each company’s management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and, with respect to Currenc, the risks and uncertainties described in Currenc’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026; and, with respect to Securitize Corp., the risk factors described in the filings of Securitize Corp. with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Currenc nor Securitize Corp. undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Contacts

Currenc Group Inc. / CURRENC Capital Inc. Securitize Corp. Investor & Media Relations: investors@currencgroup.com Media: Tom Murphy — press@securitize.io www.currencgroup.com | www.currenc.capital Investor Relations: Sam Ross — investor.relations@securitize.io

Source: Securitize (NYSE: SECZ) (XNYS: SECZ) and CURRENC Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR)