Metropolitan Gaming Expands MONOPOLY® Blackjack Progressive Rollout Following Strong Performance in London

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), a leading independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, today announced the successful expansion of its MONOPOLY® Blackjack Progressive with Metropolitan Gaming following a strong launch across the operator's London portfolio.

In January 2026, Metropolitan Gaming upgraded 19 Blackjack tables featuring 21+3 across four London properties to Galaxy Gaming’s MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive powered by Galaxy Operating System (GOS), marking the first MONOPOLY Table Games installation to go live in Europe. The result was a significant increase in table games performance and progressive engagement across the portfolio.

MONOPOLY Table Games Progressive introduces a dynamic twist to classic table gameplay. Featuring appearances by Mr. MONOPOLY®, the progressive randomly selects qualifying hands and awards multipliers of up to 10x, creating heightened anticipation and delivering memorable moments on the casino floor. The result is a fresh, immersive experience designed to appeal to both seasoned players and new audiences.

To build on the London launch, Galaxy Gaming and Metropolitan Gaming collaborated on Kings of MONOPOLY, a dedicated scratch card promotion initially activated across Metropolitan Gaming’s three Premium London casinos: Metropolitan Mayfair, Park Lane Club and The Sportsman Casino. The promotion gave participating players the opportunity to win Free Play and other prizes, driving further awareness of and engagement with the MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive. Following its success across the Premium London estate, Kings of MONOPOLY will launch at Empire Casino in September 2026.

Following the success in London, Metropolitan Gaming has expanded MONOPOLY Progressives to its properties in Nottingham, Manchester, and Glasgow, and has also introduced MONOPOLY 21+3 Progressives across its four casino properties in Egypt.

Gavin Wright, EMEA Sales Consultant at Galaxy Gaming, commented, "Metropolitan Gaming has demonstrated the power of combining a globally recognized brand with a compelling progressive experience. The MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive has delivered strong player engagement, increased wagering activity, and measurable performance improvements across the portfolio. Their successful marketing activation further amplified results, and we expect to see continued momentum for MONOPOLY-branded Progressives throughout the UK and EMEA markets."

Mark Malia, Group Gaming Director at Metropolitan Gaming, shared, “MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive has been a strong addition to our casino floors, giving our customers a more immersive and entertaining table games experience. The response across London has been excellent, supported by a successful launch campaign and strong engagement from our teams and players. That performance gave us the confidence to expand the product across further UK venues and into Egypt, and we’re pleased to be continuing our partnership with Galaxy Gaming.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform, developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 140 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

About Metropolitan Gaming

Metropolitan Gaming is a leading international casino and leisure operator, delivering world-class gaming, hospitality and entertainment experiences across a portfolio of iconic venues in the UK and Egypt. The group operates a diverse estate of casinos and entertainment destinations, welcoming millions of guests each year. In London, Metropolitan Gaming’s venues include Empire Casino, Metropolitan Mayfair, The Sportsman Casino and Park Lane Club, each renowned for combining premium gaming with exceptional service, dining and live entertainment.

With a strong focus on player experience, brand partnerships and responsible gaming, Metropolitan Gaming continues to invest in innovative products, technology and collaborations that elevate the casino floor and engage both established and new audiences. The launch of MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive reflects the group’s commitment to bringing globally recognised brands and compelling new gameplay experiences to its customers.

For more information, visit metropolitancasinos.com or follow Metropolitan Gaming on LinkedIn.

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