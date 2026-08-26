Delta Defense Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for 15th Straight Year

West Bend, WI, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

15 straight years: Delta Defense has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 every year since 2012.

Delta Defense has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 every year since 2012. Rare distinction: According to Inc., just eight companies on the 2026 list – about 0.16% of honorees – have made the ranking for 15 years.

According to Inc., just eight companies on the 2026 list – about 0.16% of honorees – have made the ranking for 15 years. Growth with purpose: The recognition reflects continued investment in Delta Defense’s team, partners, operations, and service to more than 860,000 USCCA Members.

Delta Defense, LLC has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, marking the company’s 15th consecutive year on the annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. According to Inc., just eight companies on this year’s list have made the Inc. 5000 for 15 years, placing Delta Defense among a highly exclusive group of long-standing honorees.

Delta Defense, the service provider to the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 every year since 2012, a sustained record of growth that reflects the company’s continued investment in its people, operations, and service to USCCA Members.

“Fifteen consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 is an accomplishment our entire team can be proud of,” said Mike Lowney, President of Delta Defense. “Sustained growth requires more than a strong business model. It requires people who care deeply about their work, embrace a growth mindset, and continually challenge themselves to better serve our members. This recognition belongs to them, as well as the partners who have grown alongside us and the more than 860,000 USCCA Members who continue to place their trust in us.”

Headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin, Delta Defense provides insurance, sales, marketing, operations, and administrative support services to the USCCA. Growth has taken the company from a Wisconsin startup to a team of more than 630 nationwide, united behind the USCCA's mission to help responsible Americans protect the people they love.

That momentum continued in 2026, with several major investments in the organization's future and the people it serves. The USCCA launched USCCA Law, expanding its commitment to providing responsible Americans with access to trusted self-defense legal resources, and introduced USCCA Chapters, creating new opportunities for members to connect, learn, and build stronger communities across the country.

Delta Defense also launched Culture 2.0, a company-wide commitment to continually strengthening the employee experience and creating an environment where its 600-plus team members can succeed. The initiative reinforces the company’s belief that long-term growth begins with investing in its people, continually improving how employees work, grow, lead, and contribute to the organization’s mission.

Delta Defense’s recognition comes as 44 Wisconsin companies earned spots on the 2026 Inc. 5000, highlighting the strength and continued growth of privately held businesses across the state.

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Delta Defense first appeared on the list in 2012 and has remained on it every year since, amid changing economic conditions, evolving consumer needs, and significant organizational expansion.

“For us, growth has never been about growth for its own sake,” Lowney said. “It gives us the opportunity to invest in our team, strengthen the experience we provide, and ultimately make a greater impact for the people and families our organization serves. We’re proud of 15 years, and we remain focused on what comes next.”

About Delta Defense

Delta Defense, LLC provides insurance, sales, marketing, operations, and administrative support services to the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA). USCCA provides responsibly armed Americans with world-class education, training, and self-defense resources. Through comprehensive training, education, and member benefits, the USCCA empowers Americans to protect themselves and those they love while promoting the safe, responsible exercise of the right to self-defense. The USCCA is trusted by more than 860,000 Members nationwide.

For more information, visit DeltaDefense.com or USCCA.com .

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